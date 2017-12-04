Marriage

Blacks

Latinos

Victim Identity

Dependency

In almost every area of American life, the better things are, the worse it is for the Democratic Party. And vice versa.Even today, after decades of feminism,Yet, when women marry, it is bad for the Democratic Party; and when women do not marry, even after - or shall we say, especially after - having children, it is quite wonderful for the Democratic Party.It is both silly and dishonest to deny that it is in the Democrats' interest that women not marry.If Democrats feel it will benefit their party, they will play with fire - the fire of violence.Take Ferguson, Missouri. No Democrat or Republican knows what happened in Ferguson just before a black teenager was shot by a white policeman. The only thing almost any American has known about Ferguson is that a white police officer shot and killed a black teenager.Democrats repeatedly assert that America is "a nation of immigrants." This is undeniable.They come primarily or exclusively for economic benefits (and no one should blame them for doing so).Meanwhile, under cover of "multiculturalism," Democrats and the rest of the left cultivate these immigrants' Latin American identities,Americans who do not see themselves as victims-of an "unfair" or "racist" or "misogynist" society, are more likely to vote Republican.Therefore, the Democratic Party and its supportive media cultivate victim-hood among almost all Americans who are not white and male.The more Americans depend on themselves or on their family or community, the more likely they are to vote Republican. On the other hand, the more Americans depend on the government - whether for a job or for economic assistance - the more likely they are to vote Democrat.And they have embraced this role. The Democratic Party cultivates single-hood, black anger at America, Latino separatism, victim-hood, group grievance, and dependency on government.Nor is this the only way in which Democrats do terrible damage to America.They do this because the less women see men as an enemy, the less blacks regard whites as an enemy, and the more Latinos see themselves as Americans,The Democratic Party has become a wholly destructive force in this country. Even though you may not intend to, if you vote for any Democrat, you contribute to that damage.