China has pushed strongly for a unified cyber governance regime, but other countries, business groups and firms have criticized its strict stance. Officials have sought a greater role for China in strengthening global internet governance.China ranks after the United States, Japan, France and Estonia, the Chinese Academy of Cyberspace Studies said in a report released at China's World Internet Conference in the eastern town of Wuzhen."We should promote the establishment of a multinational, democratic and transparent global internet governance system," it said.China's internet governance initiatives include strict new censorship and surveillance curbs introduced this year that target news outlets, social media and individuals on the net."(All countries) should give full play to the Internet to spread positive things like justice, kindness, liveliness and goodness in cyberspace," the report said, without elaborating.The report also ranks China as second in global internet development and innovation behind the United States and 23rd in cybersecurity, and gives insight into how China sees its internet development.