Footage emerged showing this set of conjoined piglet twins in southern China
A two-headed piglet with two snouts and eight legs has been born in southern China.

Footage filmed by bemused locals shows the baby hog wriggling about on the floor shortly after arriving into the world.

The clip was filmed in Wuping County in Fujian Province on November 11.

From the front, the pig looks like a mutant - with a normal pair of front legs but two snouts.

But the person recording turns the animal over to reveal it has an extra set of front legs on its back.

The little piglet - in fact a set of conjoined twins - reportedly only lived for three days.

The footage follows a flurry of clips of mutant piglets in China in recent times.

Video emerged last month showing a two-faced pig with two mouths and three eyes near Beijing.

The farmer can be seen giving milk to the left head which eagerly wolfs it down - before the bottle is passed to the equally ravenous right head.

Just last year extraordinary video emerged showing a piglet with a human-like face and a "penis" on its head.

And last year a piglet was born with the face of a monkey with a small snout and a protruding lower jaw.