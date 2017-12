© Nedal Eshtayah /Anadolu Agency



48-year-old Mahmoud Ahmad Zaal Odeh was tending to his crops in a village near occupied NablusA Palestinian farmer was shot dead by Israeli settlers today while he was working on his land near the village of Qusra, to the south of Nablus in the northern occupied West Bank, according to local sources.An official who monitors settlement activity in the northern West Bank told Ma'an that Israeli settlers from the illegal Yash Kod settlement outpost raided Palestinian land near Qusra and attacked a farmer, Mahmoud Ahmad Zaal Odeh, 48, as he was working the land.Another Palestinian identified as Fayez Fathi Hasan, 47, was injured in the leg by the settlers' fire.An Israeli army spokesperson said the "incident" will be investigated by the army.The international community has repeatedly called their presence the main impediment to potential peace in the region.The UN reported in August that after a three-year decline of settler attacks on Palestinians,. The attacks have led to the deaths of three Palestinians.Palestinian activists and rights groups have long accused Israel of fostering a "culture of impunity" for Israeli settlers and soldiers committing violent acts against Palestinians.Israeli authorities served indictments in only 8.2 per cent of cases of Israeli settlers committing anti-Palestinian crimes in the occupied West Bank in the past three years, according to Israeli NGO Yesh Din.