© International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia / AFP



A former Bosnian Croat general has died after apparently taking poison during the reading of his verdict at the International Criminal Court in the Hague, Croatia's prime minister has confirmed.The presiding judge stopped the proceedings and ordered a doctor to be called, Reuters reports.Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic confirmed Praljack's death in a press conference Wednesday, adding that "we have all unfortunately witnessed his act by which he took his own life."A UN judge who later called the site a "crime scene" said that Dutch police are investigating the incident.Praljak, who was one of six former Bosnian Croats having their appeal heard at the UN tribunal, is reported to have told the judge that he is not "a war criminal."He was accused of ordering the destruction of Mostar's 16th-century bridge in November 1993, an act that, judges said, "caused disproportionate damage to the Muslim civilian population."A live broadcast from inside the court was cut off shortly after Praljak's pronouncement. Reports suggest the judge asked that Praljak's glass be preserved as evidence.A court spokesperson told the media on Wednesday that Praljak was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died.Last week, the same tribunal handed former Bosnian Serb general Ratko Mladic a life sentence on 10 charges over his role in the Balkan Wars in the 1990s, including genocide. He had pleaded not guilty on all counts.Questions have been raised over the fairness of the international prosecution of crimes committed during the Balkan Wars.Two years ago, Russia used its UN veto right to block a resolution on the 20th anniversary of the Srebrenica tragedy, saying thatIn 2006, former Serb president and president of Yugoslavia Slobodan Milosevic was found dead in his cell at The Hague detention center. His death came just one month after the tribunal had rejected a request by Milosevic to obtain medical treatment in Russia. According to pathologists, the cause of death was a heart attack.Meanwhile, the former head of Slobodan Milosevic's defence team, Serbian lawyer Toma Fila, said it was "absolutely possible" to bring poison into the court in the Hague.Fila told AP that security was like an airport. "They inspect metal objects, like belts, metal money, shoes, and take away mobile phones,'' he said, adding that pills and small amounts of liquid would not be noticed.