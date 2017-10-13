© Met Police

Police are hunting three separate men after a teenage girl, in a harrowing ordeal, was attacked three times in one hour in east London.The 17-year-old girl was attacked between 11:55pm on Friday, September 29 and 12:55am the next day. CCTV footage of a man carrying the girl shortly before midnight has been uncovered.Footage shows the man wearing dark clothing, taking her down Cambridge Heath Road. However, the image is of such poor quality police do not have an accurate visual description. The man took her into a doorway where items of her clothing were later found.A little while later, the girl was spotted on a security camera stumbling down Mint Street. This time, she is being followed by a man with a beard on a racing bicycle. Wearing a two-toned zip-up hoodie with darker shoulders and a plain t-shirt, the man stayed behind the teenager along Mint Street.He was also wearing a backwards baseball cap with a square/rectangular emblem on the front and was carrying a bag. The girl turned right into Three Colts Lane and headed in the direction of Bethnal Green Overground Station.At about 12:55am, the man with a "distinctive" walk comes back along up Cornfield Street on his own. A member of the public found the girl on the ground and dialed 999. The girl was taken for examination and a toxicology test over fears she was drugged."This is a horrific multiple sexual assault on a young female who was simply making her way home after a night out. We would like to thank the members of the public who intervened to help her and possibly prevented her ordeal from continuing even further," Detective Inspector Suzanne Jordan, from the Met's Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command, (CAS0) said.The Metropolitan Police released CCTV images of two of the suspects on Friday.