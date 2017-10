There should be a protest to beg the DA to reconsider the "plea agreement" that allows the dupont police officer child rapist immediate work release and only 9 months of work release not even prison!!!!!

The headline reads "Ex-Dupont police officer sentenced to prison for corruption of minor" but former Dupont Borough police officer, David Turkos, 44,Judge Michael T. Vough sentenced Turkos for 9-23 months, at Luzerne County Correctional Facility, but the former officer is immediately eligible for work release.For those unfamiliar, work release allows a prisoner to go to a job during the day and only have to sleep nights in jail. It is essentially state-funded housing.The charges were the result of accusations from his now teenage victims.But it wasn't the first time the former officer had been accused of criminal impropriety while wearing a badge. In 2008, while he was still a police officer, he was arrested, charged, and pleaded guilty to assault and harassment for allegedly beating his wife and stepson. And in 2009, following allegations Turkos was masturbating in front of two young children, he was sentenced to six months to a year in county prison for corruption of minors.The sentencing has angered many residents who took to social media to express their outrage. Bee Barrone posted in the FB Group "Crazy Shit Going Down in Wilkes-Barre Area ". She wrote; Joseph Turkos , the former officer's father, was convicted of a misdemeanor count of corruption of minors in August 2014 after he was charged with sexually assaulting one of the same boys. Barrone explained:Barrone, who wasn't alone in her outrage, expressed disbelief more parents and members of the community were not equally as enraged. She appeared equally miffed the justice system did not throw the book at the law enforcement officer who was supposed to have been protecting the child, not raping him. She also made reference to the viciousness of the crime.Barrone called on members of her community to be more diligent in voting for their judges and district attorneys:The victims spoke out about the abuse they endured and the threats made against their lives. According to the Times Leader:As TFTP has reported, police officers often use their badge to abuse children. Then, they are given preferential treatment, it seems, by the courts who for some reason appear to take their public service into consideration at sentencing. Turkos was a twice-convicted criminal who was allowed to keep his badge. Even the Times Leader cannot pinpoint exactly when the police officer resigned or was fired from the Dupont Borough Police Department.