© AP Photo/Christophe Ena

A senior Russian legislator warns Washington will be doing everything possible to thwart the defeat of the Islamic StateWashington will be doing everything possible to thwart the defeat of the Islamic State (a terrorist group outlawed in Russia) in Syria, senior Russian legislator Frantz Klintsevich told reporters on Wednesday, adding that the US is no longer concealing these intentions."Yes, Syria is by no means Iraq or Libya." said Frantz Klintsevich, first deputy chairman of the Federation Council's Committee for Defense and Security, commenting on a corridor to the southern de-escalation zone given to 600 gunmen from the territory under the US control."Providing the corridor means that Americans have pulled the plug on all decorum, and have even stopped concealing their intentions," the senator said.he went on. "Moreover, I don't rule out any surprises there, the Americans have given up on all restrictions in cooperation with the militants, if any," Klintsevich's press service quoted him as saying.Earlier reports said that the Russian Defense Ministry was forecasting an attempt to derail the peace process in the fourth (southern) de-escalation zone with the participation of the US."Considering such serious manpower reinforcements thanks to US benevolence and the creation of stocks of medicines with food supplies, one does not have to be an expert to forecast an attempt to disrupt the peace agreement now in the southern de-escalation zone as well." Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Major-General Igor Konashenkov said earlier on Wednesday.Starting from May, four de-escalation zones have been in the process of being set up in Syria in line with an agreement reached in Astana by representatives of Russia, Iran and Turkey, the guarantors of the Syrian ceasefire. De-escalation zones including the Idlib province, some parts of its neighboring areas in the Latakia, Hama and Aleppo provinces north of the city of Homs, Eastern Ghouta, as well as the Daraa and al-Quneitra provinces in southern Syria. As of May 6, military activities and aircraft flights in the de-escalation zones are banned. The memorandum will remain in effect for six months and can be automatically extended for another six months.