Holiday plans are in limbo for thousands of Australians after the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade issued a new travel warning for Bali because of fears of a volcano eruption on the popular tourist island.On Saturday, the Indonesian Department of Meteorology, Climate and Geophysics saidhad been observed. There had been a "tremendous increase" in volcano activity.They said locals and tourists should be 12 kilometres away from the crater in some areas.A spokesman for Jetstar said all flights to Bali were going ahead as scheduled, but the airline was monitoring the situation. Jetstar flies direct to Bali about 60 times a week, with room for more than 10,000 passengers.Qantas, which flies to Bali once a week, said its meteorologists were monitoring activity but services were still going ahead as scheduled.School holidays are under way in New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland, Western Australia and the ACT, and the number of travellers visiting the island usually booms during this period. Holidays start next week for schools in South Australia, Tasmania and the Northern Territory.About 1.2 million Australians visited Indonesia in 2016, second only to New Zealand as Australia's favourite destination.Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade told travellers to reconfirm their plans with airlines but said the overall level of advice had not changed."Local authorities have temporarily suspended all outdoor activities such as hiking and camping activities in proximity to the crater," the department said. "Monitor local media reports and follow the instructions of local authorities. An eruption of Mount Agung could impact air travel in the region. Contact your airline or tour operator to confirm travel plans.""Tremors happen very often, so we are afraid and I have taken all my family members to the refugee shelter," villager I Wayan Suwarjana told AFP. National disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho advised people to stay calm and not to believe rumours.The airport on Bali's capital, Denpasar, a top holiday destination that attracts millions of foreign tourists every year, has not been affected but its management is watching the situation closely.