© REUTERS/ Carlos Garcia Rawlins

The Island of Enchantment had lost roughly 90 percent of its electricity once the storm's eye closed in on the region, but it has since lost all power, according to Abner Gómez, head of PR's disaster management emergency.

​At 3 p.m., 18 of 27 river gauges in Puerto Rico reported floods - 10 of those were marked as "major flooding."

Current forecast models show the storm will travel east of Florida and the Carolinas as fellow cyclone Hurricane Jose pulls Maria away from the US mainland. However, if Jose weakens too quickly, Maria could inch closer to the US coast by the following week, the Washington Post reported.

Hurricane Maria,, is tossing all it has at the island nation after making landfall Wednesday morning.​"," Carlos Mercader, a spokesman for Puerto Rico's governor, said in a statement. "."According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), the monstrous storm made landfall near the city of Yabucoa- but by 11 a.m. wind speed had dropped to 140 mph. Despite the slight decrease, Maria still has the force to rip off roofs and cause mass damage.​One of the concerns officials had prior to Maria's expected arrival was the ability of Puerto Rico's fragile power grid to stay operational.​Moving at a pace of 12 mph, Maria isThe NWS-San Juan issued a flash flood emergency early Wednesday for the Rio de la Plata basin after Maria's intensity, the Weather Channel reported.​Scheduled to leave Puerto Rico by Wednesday night, the storm will travel towards the Turks and Caicos Islands and the southeastern Bahamas by Thursday, just scraping past the Dominican Republic, according to the NHC. Turks and Caicos residents will see worsening conditions Thursday morning with hurricane winds expected to pound the British Overseas Territory by Thursday evening.​"At this point, it looks like Maria will miss the United States and will move out to sea sometime later next week," Max Golembo, ABC News' senior meteorologist, said Thursday. "But this will be a close call, so we will be watching carefully."Since barreling through multiple Caribbean islands including Dominica, Guadeloupe and the Virgin Islands, early reports indicatedue to the powerful storm.