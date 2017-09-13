It has been no mystery that Attorney General Jeff Sessions is sick and tired of the leaks coming out of the National Security Council. He even went as far as, according to a report, threatening the idea of giving dozens lie detector tests.

It is not clear if such an effort, which was reported by Axios, is even possible. It does, however, give us an idea of the level of frustration coming from Sessions. The outlet reported Sunday that Sessions has told associates he wants to put the council staff through a one-time polygraph test

Interrogators would ask subjects what they know about leaked transcripts of President Trump's phone calls in January. During that month, the President had conversations with such leaders as Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Mexican leader Enrique Pena Nieto.

When The Washington Post reported on the conversations in February, they said both conversations were extremely tense. In the call with Nieto, Trump reportedly told the Mexican leader to stop publicly saying his government would not pay for a U.S. - Mexico border wall.

The Post said it obtained full transcripts, which were "produced by White House staff" and based on records kept by White House note-takers.

One expert told Fox News in February that the leaks could land someone in prison.

"The unauthorized release of these documents to the press is a crime," Joe diGenova, the former U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, said. "The series of acts involving release of notes of the president's conversations with foreign leaders, and these transcripts, are a serious threat to national security."

Suspicion has focused on the National Security Council, which many Trump supporters believe is staffed by Obama loyalists attempting to ruin President Trump's reputation.