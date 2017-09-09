MetService meteorologist Tui McInnes said from 6.15pm on Friday to 7.20pm on Saturday, the country was blasted by 2206 lightning strikes as unstable weather took hold.
Most of those strikes had occurred offshore.
In the 24-hour period, Auckland had been hit nine times, the Bay of Plenty was hit 20 times and Westland was hit 163 times, McInnes said.
Band of heavy rain with thunderstorms heading towards #Auckland - be with you in an hour or so! ^TA pic.twitter.com/1HomFftSoQNorthland and Waikato were hit 17 and 13 times respectively.
— MetService (@MetService) September 9, 2017
Westland was the hardest-hit place in the country, he said.
"They in particular get a lot of lightning triggered as storm clouds push up against the Southern Alps."
Meanwhile, McInnes said Aucklanders could expect more thunder and lightning on Sunday.
"Some showery stuff that's been passing over Auckland today is set to continue," he said on Saturday evening.
"On Sunday there's a moderate risk of thunder storms throughout the day, with small hail."
Lots of troughs embedded in a southwest flow tomorrow. The showery weather continues unfortunately! ^TA pic.twitter.com/aGo568MPqE
— MetService (@MetService) September 9, 2017