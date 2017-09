© CNN



A top spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed Wednesday he received an email from a top executive at the Trump Organization last year asking for assistance in jump-starting a stalled real estate deal President Trump's company was pursuing in Moscow.



"This email said that a certain Russian company, together with a certain individual, is pursuing the goal of building a skyscraper in the Moscow City district, but things aren't going well, and they asked for help with some advice on moving this project forward," Peskov told reporters. "But since, I repeat again, we do not react to such business topics - this is not our work - we left it unanswered."

Very fake news CNN's Jim Acosta decided to pivot back to the Russian collusion hoax after pushing the Trump-is-a-racist narrative for weeks.CNN has invested a lot of time on the Russian collusion conspiracy even though they privately admit it's a 'nothing burger', but ratings ratings ratings!Jim Acosta sent out a tweet Wednesday, "CNN: The Kremlin confirms it received Trump attorney Michael Cohen's email about a Moscow real estate deal."Acosta is referring to a non story where Trump's lawyer sent an email to Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov about a real estate deal in Moscow that went UNANSWERED. Of course Jim Acosta forgot to mention that. What law is Trump's lawyer breaking? How does this unanswered email even create a news story? Well, if you're a fake news organization like CNN that spent countless hours pushing a Russian conspiracy, you will hang onto everything as long as the word 'Putin' or 'Russia' is in the story. Pathetic. The Washington Examiner reported:Jim Acosta has Russian fever. There are Russians under every bed. He sends out a tweet and of course liberals being the stupid lemmings they are believe this is the 'smoking gun' to have Trump not only impeached, but thrown in jail.Trump supporters mocked him: