"Whatever you think of Steve Bannon, he would not have been at home in a Clinton White House...absolutely."



"We have people in the White House, who not only would have been at home in a Clinton White House, they probably would have been cabinet members."



"That's the reality when a small band of people go against the swamp."

Former Deputy Assistant to the President Sebastian Gorka broke his silence, and spoke to Fox News' Sean Hannity to reveal (in subtle terms) that a "swamp" coup has indeed taken place in the Trump White House.When pressed by Hannity to explain recent remarks made by Gorka, that Trump is battling people within the White House, Gorka said,and then followed up with this revelation of the deep state takeover facing the Trump administration.