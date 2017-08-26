The remains of a dead whale that washed up on the island of Texel are being taken to natural history museum Ecomare for further investigation.

The 18-metre-long rorqual was already in an 'advanced state of decay' when it was was discovered on the beach on Sunday morning. Local residents said the strong stench was discernible several kilometres away.

Ecomare biologist Pierre Bonnet told Radio 1 Journaal it would take around a year to strip the flesh, study the remains and clean up the skeleton so it can go on public display.

Researchers will also try to find out where the whale came from, as the creatures are generally not seen in the North Sea.