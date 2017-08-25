© Mother Jones



China is talking tough over Washington's investigations into trade practices.Beijing pledged to use "all means necessary" to defend the interests of the country and its companies against the investigation, said Ministry of Commerce spokesman Gao Feng."The US investigation of China based on domestic laws sabotages the existing international trading system, and has poured cold water on all parties that have been working to promote bilateral economic ties," he said.Gao stressed China had no plans to change its policies on backing investment by Chinese corporations abroad.Earlier this week, Washington initiated a dispute settlement panel at the World Trade Organization to check on China's administration of tariff rate quotas on agricultural products. The step reportedly might make Beijing change its policies or face retaliation if the US wins the dispute.Gao also said Beijing was hugely disappointed by the US measures, which he described as "unilateral and protectionist."China still hopes to cooperate with the US to consolidate achievements from previous talks and to reach further positive outcomes, said the spokesman.