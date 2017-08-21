Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Russia is in contact with Egypt, Saudi Arabia and other partners in order to create a united delegation of the so-called "Syrian opposition" for negotiations with the government in Damascus.During a joint press conference, held with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry after today's talks in Moscow, Lavrov said Russia and Egypt are actively working to provide assistance in formation of a joint delegation of the opposition in order to negotiate with the Syrian state, noting that the process of forming such delegation must be conducted on a constructive and realistic basis.He also said Egypt's role in resolving the Syrian conflict has been highly important, especially as regards preparing de-escalation zones within Syrian territory.On the progress of negotiations on establishing de-escalation zones in the countryside of the northwestern Syrian province of Idleb, Lavrov stressed that particular process is difficult, recalling that Russia, Turkey and Iran as the guarantors of the truce participate in various discussions and negotiations as regards the issue.He revealed that between the last week of August and the first week of September there will be high-level meeting between experts from guarantor states, in order to get prepared for the next round of negotiations on settlement of the Syrian crisis in Astana.He explained that the purpose of these talks is about reaching agreements between the forces that oppose the Syrian government. These agreements should include a consensus so that a de-eslaction zone can be established in Idleb province, and ways to ensure security in the safe belts on the borders of the province.Lavrov noted that negotiations are conducted primarily on military level, with diplomacy actively supporting the process.For his part, Shoukry said that Egypt is keen to rid the Syrian people of the scourge they have been living under for the past seven years.He stressed that all possible efforts need to be made in order to reduce tensions, adding that Egypt supports this because of its role in bringing together the Syrian opposition parties and the government in Damascus, hoping that both will positively receive these efforts, noting Cairo's cooperation on the issue together with Russia and other partners.