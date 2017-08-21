Society's Child
Poll finds 1 in 3 British Jews considering leaving country over safety fears
NIGEL NELSON
The Mirror
Sun, 20 Aug 2017 14:54 UTC
The Mirror
Sun, 20 Aug 2017 14:54 UTC
The survey by YouGov shows that only 59 per cent of Britain's 270,000 Jewish people feel welcome in the UK. And three quarters believe the Labour Party harbours antisemites.
Since Jeremy Corbyn became leader two years ago he has had to fend off claims he is not doing enough to tackle discrimination. A report by MPs last year said his party failed "consistently and effectively to deal with antisemitic incidents".
Former London mayor Ken Livingstone was suspended from Labour over his claims that Adolf Hitler supported Zionism in the Thirties.
Last month police figures obtained under freedom of information laws showed a 45 per cent surge in hate crime against Jewish people.
They range from abuse in the street and Heil Hitler salutes to offensive graffiti and physical attacks.
Campaign Against Antisemitism chairman Gideon Falter accused the Crown Prosecution Service of not doing enough to deal with it. He said: "Our research shows British Jews have pointed their fingers at the CPS and the Labour Party. Without urgent change British Jews may start to leave, as has happened elsewhere in Europe."
However, the polling also shows that the general public have become less antisemitic. Mr Falter added: "In a very British way Britons have been rejecting prejudice."
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Special courts for first responders with mental health issues questioned by Texas counties
- Disney apps spy on kids and illegally share data; class-action lawsuit filed
- CNN gets destroyed by tweeters after Jake Tapper trolls RT
- Saudi Arabia ready to provide 7 aircraft for free transport of Qatari Hajj pilgrims
- Assad: No role for West in Syria until they stop supporting terrorists
- Poll finds 1 in 3 British Jews considering leaving country over safety fears
- Fiat Chrysler shares soar after China's Great Wall Motors confirms purchase interest
- US Immigration agency expands partnership with local law enforcement to arrest illegals
- Syria: ISIS attacks turn parks into cemeteries
- Spain: New mother decapitated in freak elevator accident
- UK gov orders tighter checks on car and van hire rentals after Barcelona terror
- One dead after car crashes into Marseille bus shelters
- Major snowfall hits South Africa
- Putin appoints Anatoly Antonov as Russia's new ambassador to US
- Rosneft enters India's energy market by acquiring Essar Oil for $13bn
- Moscow court rejects Siemens' demand to seize its gas turbines in Crimea
- US embassy in Moscow temporarily halts issue of non-immigrant visas
- Signs and Portents: Two-headed sea turtle found on Florida Space Coast
- Russian air force destroys over 200 ISIS terrorists heading for Deir ez-Zor, Syria
- Lebanese army steamrolls ISIS border positions and raises Spanish flag for Barcelona victims
- Saudi Arabia ready to provide 7 aircraft for free transport of Qatari Hajj pilgrims
- Assad: No role for West in Syria until they stop supporting terrorists
- Putin appoints Anatoly Antonov as Russia's new ambassador to US
- Rosneft enters India's energy market by acquiring Essar Oil for $13bn
- Moscow court rejects Siemens' demand to seize its gas turbines in Crimea
- US embassy in Moscow temporarily halts issue of non-immigrant visas
- 5 injured and 10 missing after US destroyer USS John S McCain collides with oil tanker off Singapore
- Reporter who exposed BBC pedophilia cover-up 'drops dead'
- Our newspapers and politicians are fanning the flames of fascism and violence
- 84 Palestinians 'administratively detained' without charge by Israel
- Petition calls on WH to recognize Antifa as terrorists, over 35K signatures - UPDATE: 81K and climbing!
- Americans didn't elect Donald Trump to expand foreign military intervention
- Could Trump and Bannon be ready to checkmate the Dems?
- Erdogan attacks German FM: 'Who are you? Know your limits!'
- Leaked UN report may give cause to blacklist Saudi Arabia over child deaths in Yemen
- Satire: Kurt Volker's "Tank Tales"
- Trump's language to describe Charlottesville was correct, MSM got it wrong
- Trump and Melania to skip Kennedy Center honors in December amid boycotts
- Missouri Gov. calls for removal of senator who called for Trump assassination - she refuses to apologize
- Pyongyang warns US-South Korea drills could lead to 'uncontrollable phase of nuclear war'
- Special courts for first responders with mental health issues questioned by Texas counties
- Disney apps spy on kids and illegally share data; class-action lawsuit filed
- CNN gets destroyed by tweeters after Jake Tapper trolls RT
- Poll finds 1 in 3 British Jews considering leaving country over safety fears
- Fiat Chrysler shares soar after China's Great Wall Motors confirms purchase interest
- US Immigration agency expands partnership with local law enforcement to arrest illegals
- Syria: ISIS attacks turn parks into cemeteries
- Spain: New mother decapitated in freak elevator accident
- UK gov orders tighter checks on car and van hire rentals after Barcelona terror
- One dead after car crashes into Marseille bus shelters
- Russian air force destroys over 200 ISIS terrorists heading for Deir ez-Zor, Syria
- Lebanese army steamrolls ISIS border positions and raises Spanish flag for Barcelona victims
- The new authoritarians: It now looks like Google is working with liberal groups to take out conservative websites
- Examining the timeline: Can the official reports of who was behind the Barcelona and Cambrils attacks be trusted?
- Bitcoin and Cryptocurrencies: Money revolution, or a move towards a cashless society?
- Eclipse destinations brace for huge traffic tie-ups
- Man's 'Neo-nazi haircut' gets him stabbed by an unknown, crazed assailant
- Canada struggles with Haitian refugee surge from US
- Total of 6 officers shot in Florida and Pennsylvania [Updates]
- 'Stop wasting human lives': Archbishop of Manila speaks out against Duterte's war on drugs
- Wreckage of WWII warship USS Indianapolis found in the Philippine Sea
- A demon ate the sun: Myths and superstitions inspired by solar eclipses
- Oldest examples depicting 'tree of life' motifs unearthed in Domuztepe Mound, Turkey
- Why Eclipses Frightened Ancient Civilizations And How They Responded To Them
- Discovery: Three ancient tombs in Egypt
- Archaeoacoustics: How the science of sound helps us understand ancient cultures
- New docs reveal Kissinger's 'secret deal' led to Japan allowing US nuclear weapons on Okinawa
- 106-year-old fruitcake found in historic Antarctic expedition hut - might still be good
- Stone slab uncovered in Spain with symbols no one can read
- 4500-year-old grave of Siberian noblewoman has links to Native Americans
- Evidence etched in stone: A compelling argument for lost high tech in ancient Egypt
- 72 Years Ago Today The US Carried Out The Worst Terrorist Attack In The History Of The World
- Researchers discover prehistoric Britons ate humans and carved patterns into their bones
- The dogfather: Modern domestic dogs traced back to genetic split from wolves up to 40,000 years ago
- Eclipses as omens: How ancients looked for meaning in the skies
- Mummified polar beauty: Archeologists unearth first female from Siberian necropolis
- An unholy alliance that never was: How North Korea and Israel almost became buddies
- Humans lived on Sumatra 20,000 years earlier than previously thought
- New study suggests ancient Egyptian pharaoh may have been a giant
- Persian bronze bowl found encasing skull of 1,000 year old Arctic chieftain's infant child
- Eclipse will send temperatures tumbling as day turns to night
- Siberian 'cyber-doctor' has 6 microchips implanted as a multi-functional gadget
- How to build your own solar eclipse viewer
- A forest is much more than what you see: Trees talk to each other & recognize their offspring
- New types of human brain cells found in quest for understanding its development & why things go wrong
- 5 things to know about the upcoming solar eclipse
- Scientists discover method of 3-D printing stem cells to recreate complex living tissue
- Largest space rock ever spotted in close proximity to earth will swing by our planet in September
- Stunning aurora blooms over Earth captured in astronaut footage (VIDEO)
- Tiny robotic micromotors transporting antibiotics have cured bacterial infections in mice
- Scientists reveal alien life may be even more elusive than we thought
- The key discoveries from NASA's Cassini Saturn mission
- Peanuts allergy breakthrough reported by Australian researchers
- Researchers close to developing test to detect cancer long before first symptoms arise
- Gas thermochemical fracturing: Russian scientists discover secret to producing six times more oil
- Solar eclipses and tides prove Earth's rotation is slowing down
- Science reports: Lightning is zapping fewer Americans, not more
- Seeing without eyes and the unexpected world of nonvisual photoreception
- Nearby supernova colliding into companion star observed
- Large comets more common than previously thought
- Major snowfall hits South Africa
- Signs and Portents: Two-headed sea turtle found on Florida Space Coast
- Two family dogs maul 8-week-old infant to death in Houston, Texas
- California's Death Valley breaks record for hottest month ever in the US
- Polluted river in India turns dogs blue!
- Scientists perplexed as unusually large wildfire has burned for weeks in icy Greenland
- 'Domino effect': Dozens of vehicles pile up in row after mudflows in Crimea
- Yosemite fire near famous tree grove forces evacuation of Wawona
- Sad ending for beached humpback whale near Red Cliff, Australia
- Dead minke whale found on beach in Rye, New Hampshire; second such incident in a month for the state
- 12-metre-long whale washes up dead on the coast of Iran
- Washout Summer in Norway - farmers despair
- Lightning never strikes twice? 3 killed, 5 injured in double lightning strike in Jharkhand, India
- Woman at restaurant dies after being struck by lightning in Trabzon, Turkey
- Diver attacked by shark while spearfishing in the Bahamas
- 5 million people now flood-affected across Bangladesh; 77 die in a week
- Flood situation worsens in the Indian state of Bihar; death toll rises to 153 with 10 million affected
- Leaves turning brown in August across New England due to fungus attack because of wet summer
- Update: Sierra Leone death toll increases to 450 after mudslides; 600 still missing, feared dead
- Hurricane-Eclipse conjunction: What's the possibility of an Eclipse-o-cane?
- Night sky meteor fireball stuns residents of Warwick, Australia
- Meteor fireball streaks over Southern California
- Meteor fireball flies over central Florida
- Asteroid Florence to sweep past Earth on September 1st
- Homeowner who heard a loud bang discovers a 15-inch wide blazing crater in his garden in Appling, Georgia
- Experts: Loud bang over Weston, UK may have been comet or asteroid
- Meteor fireball lights up the skies over western Washington State
- Meteor fireball fragments over southern France
- Orange meteor fireball shocks skywatchers in New South Wales
- Meteorite crashes into field in Rajasthan, India
- Meteor fireball explodes over Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico
- Meteor lights up night sky over Canadian province of British Columbia
- Dashcam captures meteor fireball flying over Ekaterinburg, Russia
- And another: 'Amazing' meteor fireball recorded over Cordoba, Spain
- Stunning meteor fireball seen over Madrid, Spain
- Meteor fireball flies over Andalusia, Spain
- Slow meteor fireball recorded over Mediterranean Sea
- Astronomers detect space rock 3 days after it passes close to Earth
- New Comet: C/2017 O1
- Meteor fireball observed over São Paulo, Brazil
- Born without a vagina: Woman speaks about her rare condition
- Can you really go blind from looking at a solar eclipse?
- The Brave New World of Electroceuticals
- Women with eating disorders more likely to be convicted of theft
- Not spring water after all? Lawsuit filed against Poland Spring for bottling purified groundwater
- The fallacy of "safe" levels of mercury & lead
- Glyphosate in your cup of tea?
- The teen drug overdose rate is rising again
- Mercury Policy Project - treaty designed to foster a simultaneous reduction in global mercury demand & supply
- Q & A on the enormous lies of vaccination
- How arsenic is poisoning Bangladesh
- The many uses of Diatomaceous Earth
- All about cultivating cabbage
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Men and Women are Different: What's the Big Deal?
- The Connection between Sugar and Depression - And Some Natural Solutions To Help Lift Your Mood
- 7yr-old girl left with horrific burns after getting henna tattoo in Egypt
- Double dipping: Four companies that own the treatments for the diseases their products cause
- Natural remedies for dry eyes
- What hippocratic oath? Florida pediatricians refuse to see unvaccinated children
- Study shows older hearts could be rejuvenated with stem cells from younger ones
- How smart phones make today's teens unhappy & cause dramatic shifts in behavior
- Which spouse's happiness is most important for marital satisfaction?
- The importance of finding common ground and empathy in a hardening world
- Making American parenting great again
- Keeping your head when many Americans are rapidly descending into madness
- Study finds that optimism often leads people to inaction
- Human thought and water
- Reality creation? Manipulating the mass mind & attention
- Emotional intelligence in the workplace: Business leaders weigh in on what makes an exceptional employee
- Even atheists view non-believers as less moral
- The sleeping brain can learn during REM sleep
- Researchers probe the biology of transgender identity - no irrefutable conclusions found yet
- New study says women have more active brains than men
- iGen life: Have smartphones destroyed a generation?
- Neuroplasticity: The behavioral power to change your brain
- The most important question: What do you really want out of life?
- PTSD and trauma: When mindfulness isn't the best approach
- Expand your set of mental models: How to train your brain to think in new ways
- The face-name effect: Do you look like your name?
- 'You spot it, you got it': I am the reason my husband infuriates me
- Costa Rica: UFO recorded by pilot
- Large number of bizarre "airship incidents" occur in 1907, Tennessee
- The rise and fall of the Gargouille: A lethal water-spurting dragon from the Seine
- Spain: Man spies gargoyle-like creature flying through the air
- Surveillance camera reveals 'ghostly mist' surrounding famous Texas haunted hotel
- People baffled by mysterious rectangular light in the sky over Jinan, China
- Witness captures video of strange object in the sky
- Mysterious people who drove off the face of the Earth never to be seen again
- BC residents puzzled by UFO bright lights that "defy physics"
- Witness in Georgia claims to have seen 'massive' metallic triangular UFO in 2008
- Argentina's plague of goblins
- Large dark being seen gliding over Elgin, Illinois
- Huge crop circle draws visitors - Farmer asking £2 donations to cover cost
- Ghosts exist... so what now?
- Are UFO abductees secretly watched?
- UFOs? mind control? abduction? "No Return" the Gerry Irwin story
- Government surveillance case: "Were motives magical, ufological or political?"
- Is the FBI still keeping a close watch on 'alien' contactees?
- The strange tale of the glowing werewolf
- 1946, Before saucers, Kareeta: UFO contact in California
- Nation rallies around Ronald McDonald statue that embodies country's true heritage
- Authorities advise on possible "Lizard Man" and "Bigfoot" sightings during solar eclipse
- UK aircraft carriers named after Royal Family because they're a huge waste of money
- Credible US intel warns that North Korea may be in possession of a Godzilla
- 'Yar argoin tew farst': Village updates road signs so locals can understand them
- Cats busy celebrating Human Slave Day!
- Save the universe from alien infection! NASA seeks Planetary Protection Officer
- Leaked photos link Corbyn to known international terrorist
- Put a lid on it! Curious cockatoo shuts cheeky cat inside basket after she takes a swipe at her
- Fifty Shades of Cray? Twitterverse suggests more appropriate titles for Hillary's new memoir
- This is for Boaty: Swedish railway company accepts public vote to name new train 'Trainy McTrainface'
- 'Robot drowned': Twitter baffled by robot 'suicide' (PHOTOS)
- Golden retriever rescues drowning fawn off Long Island beach
- New NATO flag to better capture its diverse values?
- Owners shocked when family dog gives birth to mint green puppy
- Captured ISIS' fleet of high-tech Ukrainian tanks now on display in Mosul
- Melania Trump outs herself as a Russian secret agent
- 'OMG' - Child portion fish & chips coming your way due to climate change!
- Climate change obsession syndrome - Earth could face attack of flying pigs!
- Aliens influencing global politics? Massive crop circle of Putin appears in Italian field (VIDEO)
Reality
Quote of the Day
The alchemists in their search for gold discovered many other things of greater value.
- Arthur Schopenhauer
Recent Comments
Adam gave birth to Eve. In the process, there was a Tower (of Babel, as telepathy failed thereafter and tongues diverged), a great tree, that...
Canadians still mine and export Asbestos! Definite carcinogen!
Javed. Symbolism regarding generous lack of respect! Connect the dots . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . ....
WOW. Would.you just look at that!! Our alpha-bet takes sides!! Oh... and... look at this too. Another monkey-mind non-ending scientific ramblings...
What is behind the US warships colliding? [Link]
Poll finds 1 in 3 British Jews considering leaving country over safety fearsOne in three British Jews have considered leaving the country because they no longer feel safe here. And almost four in 10 say they hide their faith for fear of antisemitic attacks, a poll found....