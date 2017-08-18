and are expected to worsen.

More than 16 million people have now been affected by seasonal flooding across a swathe of South Asia, say aid officials.Martin Faller, ICRC's deputy regional director, said, while about 11 million people across four northern Indian states were also affected.Tens of thousands of people have been displaced."This is fast becoming one of the most serious humanitarian crises this region has seen in many years, and urgent action is needed to meet the growing needs of millions of people affected by these devastating floods," Mr Faller said in a statement.Save the Children Director Mark Pierce said the situation there was "extremely desperate"."The sheer volume of water is also making it really difficult to access some of the communities most in need.""We fear that this destruction will lead to severe food shortages," said Secretary General Dev Ratna Dhakhwa.Further heavy rain has been forecast across the region in the coming days, worsening the flooding and making it harder to reach those affected.Save The Children's India manager, Murali Kunduru, told Reuters that while the monsoon rains come annually, "this year is particularly severe".