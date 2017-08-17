Puppet Masters
Mainstream media weeps over deaths of terrorist brigade White Helmets, a documented wing of al-Nusra front
Brandon Turbeville
Activist Post
Wed, 16 Aug 2017 00:00 UTC
Resting assured that its regular readers are unaware of the White Helmets' Nusra connections, Western corporate press outlets are parading the dead White Helmets as if they are an example of the "war on humanitarian personnel" in Syria which it disingenuously portrays as being the agenda of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
Seven White Helmets members were shot and killed on Saturday by "unknown assailants" in Sarmin, Idlib near the Turkish border. All through rebel-held territory, propaganda vigils were held for the dead White Helmets, with participants carrying signs saying "Save White Helmets" and "The men of civil defense are used to saving civilian lives, but found none to save theirs."
Raed al-Saleh, head of the White Helmets and notorious terrorist sympathizer, stated that "Every one of you has a story with the wounded and you have given your blood to save others. I hold all those who claim leadership responsible. You must uncover the criminals who carried out this heinous crime."
The White Helmets claimed that the attackers were masked and that they stole two vans from the group.
Interestingly enough, most of the articles in the corporate press insinuate (though never actually claim) through clever sentence structuring that the Assad government is responsible. Of course, if it was true, the Syrian government would not have been killing aid workers but al-Nusra terrorists. This fact has been documented repeatedly in my articles and those of Vanessa Beeley of 21st Century Wire.
What is most notable, however, is that Idlib is terrorist territory and it is also where all the terrorists who have agreed to "population swaps" with the Syrian government have flocked. As a result, it is an area that has a high density of religious fanatics; and we all know religious fanatics cannot play nice with others, particularly other religious fanatics. After all, terrorist groups have been fighting one another in Idlib for quite some time, with battles picking up intensity in recent weeks.
With this in mind, the deaths of the White Helmets terrorists are clearly the work of inter-terrorist squabbling and, since the group is essentially the public relations wing of al-Nusra, one need only look to the groups battling Nusra in Idlib to look for the culprits.
Or, we could simply move on and take comfort in the fact that terrorists killing terrorists reduces the net amount of terrorists as well as the workload on the Syrian military when the battle for Idlib inevitably begins. Personally, I'll take the latter strategy.
If there was any doubt about the true nature of the White Helmets, I suggest reading my previous articles on the group as well as Vanessa Beeley's excellent work on the same topic.
