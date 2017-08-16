Society's Child
Missing Alabama woman reunited with family after surviving 28 days in the forest
RT
Wed, 16 Aug 2017 19:27 UTC
Lisa Theris was lost in the Alabama wilderness for 28 days and lost 50lb (22kg) during her ordeal. Her family said she is weak and emaciated, Fox10 reports.
A large search party was organized to find the 25 year old, but failed to locate her in the thousands of acres of forest.
"She said she was drinking water out of a brook and eating berries and mushrooms." Sheriff Raymond Rodgers said.
Theris had no bag, shoes or phone and became disoriented trying to find her way out of the forest.
She was spotted by a motorist on Highway 82 on Saturday. After being treated at an emergency room, she was reunited with her family.
"A motorist from Florida was driving 82 east of Midway and saw something moving in the bushes. She went back and there was the young lady in the wooded area," Rogers said. "She called us and told us she had located the missing person."
"The bugs had really been on her and she had a lot of scratch marks." Rodgers said. "We didn't ask her too many questions. We want to make sure her health is good so we got her on to the hospital. We did not interrogate her at that time."
According to investigators, Theris' family last heard from her on July 18 and reported her missing on July 23.
She was last seen in Midway, and is believed to have been with two men, Manley Davis and Randall Oswald, who robbed $40,000 worth of equipment from a hunting camp on July 17-18.
Officials said Theris didn't want to be part of the robbery. The two men have since been arrested and charged.
"She's alive and that's all that matters at this moment. We can confirm she was in the area, but as far as that goes, we can't confirm anything else right now." Sgt. Chad Faulkner said.
John Hunt Morgan was a slave owner but initially open to Lincoln as President. A leader of calvary raids he has been regarded as a dashing Prince...
The rock.... and then the govt/public schools want to force you to take their vaccines... the hard place... Seems system failure is just around...
Too late to fix it, as 'they' don't want to fix it... they like it just the way it is.
And if someone dies, they still don't get charged.... same with the cops, the priests, soldiers, etc.
Govt hasn't got a clue? Methinks otherwise, seeing how so many of these peds work in govt/police/media/etc.
