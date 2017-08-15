© AP



even as a group of stranded Indian nationals were rescued from a national park by using elephants.According to the home ministry, 91 people were killed and 25 more injured.The bodies of two Indian nationals were found in Parsa district of Nepal, according to police. Their identities have been established, officials said.A group of 35 Indians stranded at Sauraha, part of Chitawan national park, were rescued by using elephants, an Indian embassy spokesperson told the media. Earlier reports had quoted authorities as saying that 200 Indian tourists were among some 700 stranded people but the Indian mission said only 35 of them were Indians.The cloud burst stopped on Monday afternoon, according to the department of meteorology.Some media reports in Kathmandu suggested seven bodies were swept away by the floods to the Indian side. They were found near Jogbini railway station in India.According to Nepalese police officials in Morang district, the identity of three dead Nepali nationals had been established. They were believed to have swept away by flood waters after they left their homes near the border with India on Saturday.Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba visited flood-affected areas on Monday and assured people that no stone will be left unturned during search, rescue and rehabilitation efforts by the government.The government has mobilised more than 27,000 personnel for rescue and relief operations. Seven Nepal Army helicopters, motorboats and rubber boats are also being used.In a statement, the home ministry said individuals and institutions wishing to help flood victims should follow the one-window system while distributing relief materials. Nepal has had negative experiences during the distribution of relief materials after the 2015 earthquakes.The ministry has assigned dedicated bodies to collect relief materials from individuals and institutions so that they can be effectively distributed among people affected by the floods, the statement said.