An earthquake measuring 6.4 in magnitude struck Indonesia's Sumatra on Sunday, according to the United States Geological Survey. Seismologists, however, said there was no risk of tsunami. The quake hit at a depth of 35 kilometres at 10:08 AM (0308 GMT) 73 kilometres west of Bengkulu, news agency AFP reported.Meanwhile, panicked residents fled their homes. There are no reports of damage or casualties, however.Speaking to news agency AFP, Indonesia's meteorology and geophysics agency official said that the tremors were quite strong. "The earthquake was quite strong and shallow, it was felt all the way to Padang, West Sumatra, but there was no threat of a tsunami," he said. He added the officials are looking out if there are any casualties or property damage after the tremors.A resident of Bengkulu region in Indonesia, Neng Hasnah told AFP that her family fled the house out of fear as the tremors were quite strong. "I was carrying my seven-month old granddaughter and I had to run, all the neighbours also ran outside their homes," Hasnah said.