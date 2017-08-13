SOTT Radio
is live in:
is live in:
ON AIR
Weapons of Mass Migration: Interview with Michael Springmann on Europe's Migrant Crisis
Earth Changes
6.4 magnitude earthquake jolts Indonesia's Sumatra
The Indian Express
Sun, 13 Aug 2017 04:39 UTC
Meanwhile, panicked residents fled their homes. There are no reports of damage or casualties, however.
Speaking to news agency AFP, Indonesia's meteorology and geophysics agency official said that the tremors were quite strong. "The earthquake was quite strong and shallow, it was felt all the way to Padang, West Sumatra, but there was no threat of a tsunami," he said. He added the officials are looking out if there are any casualties or property damage after the tremors.
A resident of Bengkulu region in Indonesia, Neng Hasnah told AFP that her family fled the house out of fear as the tremors were quite strong. "I was carrying my seven-month old granddaughter and I had to run, all the neighbours also ran outside their homes," Hasnah said.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
SOTT Radio is live in:
ON AIR
Weapons of Mass Migration: Interview with Michael Springmann on Europe's Migrant Crisis
Latest News
- Five dead as violent storms ravage Poland
- 6.4 magnitude earthquake jolts Indonesia's Sumatra
- State of emergency declared in Charlottesville Virginia amid violence at 'unite the right' rally
- Education Secretary Betsy DeVos kicks off emotional battle over campus sexual assault rules
- What's really happening in Venezuela from someone who knows
- Watchdog sues FBI for failure to turn over Comey "exit papers"
- Anti-Brexit campaigner Gina Miller frightened to leave home after acid attack threats
- Shireen Al-Adeimi: Has the war in Yemen become a spectator sport?
- Article calling four-year-old Prince George a 'gay icon' branded 'sick'
- Trump isn't going to invade Venezuela, but what he's planning could be just as bad
- Lessons from Norman Finkelstein: International law and equal rights should be the focus for Palestine solidarity
- Cops who stripped woman naked & raped her on the roadside will not be charged
- Xi Jinping in phone call to Trump: Calm down on North Korea and work with China
- North Korea claims 3.5mn citizens have volunteered to fight American Empire
- Say the Wrong Thing at Google and You Will Get Fired
- By Firing James Damore, Google Confirmed His Thesis
- SOTT Focus: Divide, Distract and Conquer: Mainstream Media Peddles Nonsense as Society Falls Apart
- SOTT Focus: SOTT Earth Changes Summary - July 2017: Extreme Weather, Planetary Upheaval, Meteor Fireballs
- 'Children killed on the spot, woman's legs torn off': Afghan witnesses say 10 killed in US airstrike
- Who are the Islamic Supremacists of North America?
- Watchdog sues FBI for failure to turn over Comey "exit papers"
- Trump isn't going to invade Venezuela, but what he's planning could be just as bad
- Lessons from Norman Finkelstein: International law and equal rights should be the focus for Palestine solidarity
- Xi Jinping in phone call to Trump: Calm down on North Korea and work with China
- Who are the Islamic Supremacists of North America?
- Defense Sec. Mattis meets with Amazon's Bezos
- Could N. Korea be a Cuban missile crisis or WMD deja-vu?
- Mad Maxine Waters renews push to investigate Deutsche Bank's role in 'Russian scandal'
- Mueller's Russia probe is putting its targets in dire financial straits
- Russian general to RT: North Korea threat to Guam a bluff, stands no chance against U.S.
- Lynch-Clinton tarmac meeting timeline: Crisis management panicked within one minute of first media revelation
- Mad Maxine speaks sense to Trump's North Korea rhetoric - Mike Huckabee offers sarcastic solution
- Zuck running for president in 2020!
- Vaudeville Trump, DEFCON 1, Wile E. Coyote and run for the fallout shelter
- Times believes RT's coverage of NatWest bank account closure was fake news
- China probes top social media sites for 'hazards to national security'
- Duterte admits he 'can't control drugs' after year of crackdown and 7,000 deaths
- Jared Kushner's White House task force will attempt to break ice in Arab-Israeli peace talks
- Blackwater founder Erik Prince pushes to privatize Afghanistan war amid strategy impasse
- Of course: US-South Korea drills to go ahead despite spike in tension with North
- State of emergency declared in Charlottesville Virginia amid violence at 'unite the right' rally
- Education Secretary Betsy DeVos kicks off emotional battle over campus sexual assault rules
- What's really happening in Venezuela from someone who knows
- Anti-Brexit campaigner Gina Miller frightened to leave home after acid attack threats
- Shireen Al-Adeimi: Has the war in Yemen become a spectator sport?
- Article calling four-year-old Prince George a 'gay icon' branded 'sick'
- Cops who stripped woman naked & raped her on the roadside will not be charged
- North Korea claims 3.5mn citizens have volunteered to fight American Empire
- Say the Wrong Thing at Google and You Will Get Fired
- By Firing James Damore, Google Confirmed His Thesis
- SOTT Focus: Divide, Distract and Conquer: Mainstream Media Peddles Nonsense as Society Falls Apart
- 'Children killed on the spot, woman's legs torn off': Afghan witnesses say 10 killed in US airstrike
- Poll shows majority of Israelis say Netanyahu should suspend himself if indicted
- Switzerland: Imam charged for telling worshipers to 'kill Muslims who did not pray'
- Men and women differ: Straight talk about occupational choices and work-family tradeoffs
- Trio who turned underground nuclear bunker into £2mn a year cannabis factory jailed
- Southern nationalists reignite the cry for secession
- Teachers drag 7 yo autistic boy by the legs through school
- Seven White Helmet members shot in head in Idlib
- James Demore: Google is 'almost like a cult'
- 106-year-old fruitcake found in historic Antarctic expedition hut - might still be good
- Stone slab uncovered in Spain with symbols no one can read
- 4500-year-old grave of Siberian noblewoman has links to Native Americans
- Evidence etched in stone: A compelling argument for lost high tech in ancient Egypt
- 72 Years Ago Today The US Carried Out The Worst Terrorist Attack In The History Of The World
- Researchers discover prehistoric Britons ate humans and carved patterns into their bones
- The dogfather: Modern domestic dogs traced back to genetic split from wolves up to 40,000 years ago
- Eclipses as omens: How ancients looked for meaning in the skies
- Mummified polar beauty: Archeologists unearth first female from Siberian necropolis
- An unholy alliance that never was: How North Korea and Israel almost became buddies
- Humans lived on Sumatra 20,000 years earlier than previously thought
- New study suggests ancient Egyptian pharaoh may have been a giant
- Persian bronze bowl found encasing skull of 1,000 year old Arctic chieftain's infant child
- Newly unearthed memo reveals CIA infiltration of the media
- Discovery of 2,500 year old honeycombs in northern Italy suggests Etruscans were expert beekeepers
- Carbon 14 dating and settled science
- The Bush Family - Destroying America for over 30 years
- Humans had farms 30,000 years earlier than previously thought
- Greeks' main genetic ancestry from the Minoans and Mycenaeans
- An old ruse: Psychopathic leaders have advocated false flag terrorism for over 2,000 years
- Huge, bright storm rages on Neptune
- If you had the chance to erase your worst, most painful memories, would you do it?
- After multiple games of rock-paper-scissors, researchers determine chimps have the mentation of a 4 y.o. child
- Chinese museum breeds the world's longest stick insect
- Zeroing in: Bees are the first insects shown to understand the concept of zero
- A major blind spot in animal testing is endangering the lives of women
- Scientists predict 100ft asteroid slated to pass by Earth will burn up in the atmosphere - They hope
- NASA-funded scientists to study changes in the ionosphere during total solar eclipse
- Ocean noise pollution makes fish more vulnerable to predators: Sounds from offshore drilling cause stress and confusion, study finds
- Portable laboratory: $550 smartphone device can detect diseases as reliably as clinic-based instruments
- Major step towards growing human organs in pigs: Scientists use advanced gene editing to eliminate viruses in the animals' DNA
- Uncertain future: Newest map of universe suggests that dark energy may one day tear us apart
- Indian scientists devise a way to extract silver from rice bran
- Inner ear disturbances give clues to out-of-body experiences
- Star Trek's tricorder coming to the market soon
- New DNA study rewrites Neanderthal history
- Scientists hack a computer using DNA by encoding malware into a gene
- New study of archaic DNA may rewrite story of human evolution
- European Space Agency: Asteroid will shave past Earth inside Moon's orbit this October
- Family of 'dark' asteroids reveal secrets of the early solar system
- Five dead as violent storms ravage Poland
- 6.4 magnitude earthquake jolts Indonesia's Sumatra
- SOTT Focus: SOTT Earth Changes Summary - July 2017: Extreme Weather, Planetary Upheaval, Meteor Fireballs
- Monsoon season flooding kills over 25 people in two days in Nepal
- Man beats off 'psycho brown bear' by punching it in the head after he was attacked in Sverdlovsk region of Russia
- Tornado kills 5, injures over 50 in northern China
- Snow interrupts summer in Switzerland
- Storm buries neighborhood in hail up to 2 feet deep in Evans, Colorado
- New Zealand's coldest winter since 2009
- Severe storms hit Europe
- The great American eclipse may make animals act strangely
- The ground around the Yellowstone supervolcano has deformed after 1,500 quakes this summer
- Earth's volcanoes re-awaken
- Russia's highest volcano spews huge 8 kilometer high ash cloud in Kamchatka
- Lightning bolt kills 3 children and injures 3 others in Uttar Pradesh, India
- Motorcyclist struck by lightning filmed in Guilin City, China
- Extreme heatwave decimating crops in parts of Europe
- Strange noises in the sky heard in Northern Territory, Australia
- Tiger kills another farmer in Uttar Pradesh, India; 3rd local victim in 4 days, 7th in 3 months
- Bull kills man in Victoria, Australia
- Homeowner who heard a loud bang discovers a 15-inch wide blazing crater in his garden in Appling, Georgia
- Experts: Loud bang over Weston, UK may have been comet or asteroid
- Meteor fireball lights up the skies over western Washington State
- Meteor fireball fragments over southern France
- Orange meteor fireball shocks skywatchers in New South Wales
- Meteorite crashes into field in Rajasthan, India
- Meteor fireball explodes over Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico
- Meteor lights up night sky over Canadian province of British Columbia
- Dashcam captures meteor fireball flying over Ekaterinburg, Russia
- And another: 'Amazing' meteor fireball recorded over Cordoba, Spain
- Stunning meteor fireball seen over Madrid, Spain
- Meteor fireball flies over Andalusia, Spain
- Slow meteor fireball recorded over Mediterranean Sea
- Astronomers detect space rock 3 days after it passes close to Earth
- New Comet: C/2017 O1
- Meteor fireball observed over São Paulo, Brazil
- 'Long slow' meteor fireball seen over Hawley, Texas
- Meteor rattles windows and scares residents in Campinas, Brazil
- Loud boom over North Carolina caused by meteor fireball
- Meteor fireball explodes over South Australia (VIDEOS)
- Five people dead after weight-loss balloon insertion, FDA investigates
- Follow the money! The unknown reasons doctors push vaccines
- Health charity says: Official advice on low-fat diet & cholesterol is wrong
- A balanced diet including meat can help alleviate depression in vegetarians
- Is the Hepatitis B vaccine safe for your newborn?
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: All About Acupuncture with Elizabeth Ross
- Stem cells being used for the first time to treat diabetes
- Research evidence: One of EPA's most successful clean air rules based on fabricated data
- Landmark discovery for pregnant women: Vitamin B3 supplement could prevent miscarriages and congenital birth defects
- Curious: Nonsmoker lung cancer sees an uptick in United Kingdom
- Unwitting GMO guinea pigs: AquaBounty GMO salmon now in Canadian stores
- The 'Poison Papers': New documents expose the extent of EPA collusion with Monsanto and others
- Infant gut microbiome may play role in cognitive development
- Uproar from health advisory organizations as scientist writes new book urging people to eat more salt
- Western crackdown on vaccine refusal begins; punishment and fines now a reality
- Shining light on the head - Photobiomodulation used to treat brain disorders
- The use of low level light therapy for reducing pain and inflammation and promoting healing in the tissues and nerves
- The Therapeutic Effects of Red and Near-Infrared Light
- Regularly sleeping less than 6 hours a night could be as dangerous as binge drinking and severely damage your brain
- What happens when doctors only take cash
- Reality creation? Manipulating the mass mind & attention
- Emotional intelligence in the workplace: Business leaders weigh in on what makes an exceptional employee
- Even atheists view non-believers as less moral
- The sleeping brain can learn during REM sleep
- Researchers probe the biology of transgender identity - no irrefutable conclusions found yet
- New study says women have more active brains than men
- iGen life: Have smartphones destroyed a generation?
- Neuroplasticity: The behavioral power to change your brain
- The most important question: What do you really want out of life?
- PTSD and trauma: When mindfulness isn't the best approach
- Expand your set of mental models: How to train your brain to think in new ways
- The face-name effect: Do you look like your name?
- 'You spot it, you got it': I am the reason my husband infuriates me
- Why adversity is often the instrument of growth
- Researchers crack the "smile code", identifying 3 distinct varieties of smile: Affiliation, dominance and reward
- A child's truth in a country of lies
- Need to relieve stress or regulate emotions? Try talking to yourself in the third-person
- Study suggests psychopaths learn to lie better, faster than non-psychopaths
- Sixteen difficult to learn life skills that will pay off forever
- If you don't rest you get stressed
- Ghosts exist... so what now?
- Are UFO abductees secretly watched?
- UFOs? mind control? abduction? "No Return" the Gerry Irwin story
- Government surveillance case: "Were motives magical, ufological or political?"
- Is the FBI still keeping a close watch on 'alien' contactees?
- The strange tale of the glowing werewolf
- 1946, Before saucers, Kareeta: UFO contact in California
- Book review: The Unseen Hand: A New Exploration of Poltergeist Phenomena
- UFOs and Disney: Behind the Magic Kingdom
- The controversy surrounding General John A. Samford's 1952 UFO "disclosure"
- North Carolina group spots a Bigfoot in the forest
- Can cats and dogs see spirits?
- When exorcists need help they call Dr. Richard Gallagher
- East Field farming wife recalls crop circles appearing in Wiltshire in the 1940s and 50s
- Global animal mutilations still defies explanation
- 'Fidget spinner' crop circle appears in West Sussex
- Residents shaken after reporting chupacabra sightings in mountains of Riverside County, California
- NASA live feed allegedly captures footage of 'mother ship' near International Space Station (VIDEOS)
- Paranormal journalist claims to have "scientific evidence" that aliens lived alongside humans on Earth
- Mummified bodies in Peruvian desert stirs debate
- Credible US intel warns that North Korea may be in possession of a Godzilla
- 'Yar argoin tew farst': Village updates road signs so locals can understand them
- Cats busy celebrating Human Slave Day!
- Save the universe from alien infection! NASA seeks Planetary Protection Officer
- Leaked photos link Corbyn to known international terrorist
- Put a lid on it! Curious cockatoo shuts cheeky cat inside basket after she takes a swipe at her
- Fifty Shades of Cray? Twitterverse suggests more appropriate titles for Hillary's new memoir
- This is for Boaty: Swedish railway company accepts public vote to name new train 'Trainy McTrainface'
- 'Robot drowned': Twitter baffled by robot 'suicide' (PHOTOS)
- Golden retriever rescues drowning fawn off Long Island beach
- New NATO flag to better capture its diverse values?
- Owners shocked when family dog gives birth to mint green puppy
- Captured ISIS' fleet of high-tech Ukrainian tanks now on display in Mosul
- Melania Trump outs herself as a Russian secret agent
- 'OMG' - Child portion fish & chips coming your way due to climate change!
- Climate change obsession syndrome - Earth could face attack of flying pigs!
- Aliens influencing global politics? Massive crop circle of Putin appears in Italian field (VIDEO)
- Only MP's and Royal family need pay rise, says Chancellor
- Tim Allen's take on Political Correctness
- TSA workers find gaint lobster in packed luggage -- Twitter users are not amused
Reality
Quote of the Day
A will finds a way.
- Orison Swett Marden
Recent Comments
The oral polio vaccine causes flaccid muscle syndrome (but don't you dare call it polio!) and chemo causes cancer. These "breakthroughs" from...
This leads me to consider the current reality and an exact opposite. Consider a world without death. All life that ever existed would be crawling...
Psycho bear? Come on! Really?
Bees DO NOT sting when foraging. Bees are gentle little creatures.I keep Bees and they are much much more intelligent then most people know.
Here is the astrology! [Link]
6.4 magnitude earthquake jolts Indonesia's SumatraAn earthquake measuring 6.4 in magnitude struck Indonesia's Sumatra on Sunday, according to the United States Geological Survey. Seismologists, however, said there was no risk of tsunami. The...