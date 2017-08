Shireen Al-Adeimi ( @shireen818 ) was born in Aden, south Yemen. She is currently a doctoral candidate at the Harvard Graduate School of Education. The text below was copied from Shireen Al-Adeimi's Twitter thread published on August 11 2017.My thread may be long, but I hope you'll take a few minutes to read it.The war on Yemen rages, yet, Yemenis' plight is STILL not receiving the attention it deserves - not from the media, nor from politicians. When Yemen's not totally ignored, facts are obscured because confronting our countries' active participation in destroying Yemen is inconvenient. While rich Arab states bombard Yemen with fancy (Western-purchased) weapons and hire mercenaries as ground troops, many are afraid to confront the Saudis and face financial consequences (e.g. the UN ) or are themselves implicated and/or profiteering (e.g. the U.S./UK).Has Yemen become a spectator sport? For two and a half years, Yemeni children's dead or emaciated bodies have been splattered all across our screens. Some shed tears, others donate, few hold politicians accountable, but most just turn away. Is it helplessness or indifference? I can't tell. Yemenis are not knocking on Europe's door because we are trapped by a land/air/sea blockade. Are we 'out of sight out of mind'? I can't tell. Someone once told me Yemeni children are not 'photogenic' enough to draw emphatic responses. Is racism/discrimination at play? I can't tell. Or are Yemeni wallets not heavy enough to purchase or at least demand international attention, condemnation, and action? I also can't tell.They watch our kids die of curable diseases like cholera because they have no access to clean water. They watch our children die of hunger in a time of immense global wealth because their parents can not afford what little food is available. They watch as our children, women and men are killed by U.S.-supported, Saudi airstrikes that target homes, schools, and hospitals alike. When people are asked to engage with elected officials (even by simply signing a petition like: Save Yemen ) only a few engage. Even when we ask for our stories to be shared with wider audiences, we're ignored (I was told that readership on Yemen news is in the tens).