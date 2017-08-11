L.A. Times reports:
David Binkle was hailed as a pioneer among school nutrition advocates for accomplishing a near-herculean task - using produce and meats provided by local growers to greatly reduce the number of fatty meals served in the nation's second-largest school district.Interestingly, George Beck, a former food-services deputy branch director responsible for accounting and budgets, previously told The Times he began questioning Binkle's management of the marketing program as early as 2011.
The initiatives won the district numerous awards, drew praise from then-First Lady Michelle Obama as she led a national push to combat childhood obesity, and earned Binkle appearances on Tedx Talks.
The 55-year-old appeared in court on Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to 15 felony counts including embezzlement and misappropriation of public funds. He posted $220,000 bail and is scheduled to return to court in October.
"While recognizing that everyone is innocent until proven guilty, the charges against Mr. Binkle are extremely upsetting as they do not reflect the professionalism, ethics and character we expect of all L.A. Unified employees," the school district said in a statement.
According to court documents, Binkle repeatedly misappropriated district funds in amounts ranging from $5,000 to $15,000 between 2010 and 2014. Prosecutors also allege that he forged an application to become a vendor with the district and failed to disclose outside financial interests.
Beck says he was laid off in retaliation two years later while no action was taken against Binkle. Is anyone connected to the Obama's NOT a criminal?
Michelle Obama's disgusting lunch program is a thing of the past. The children don't miss these plates of slop. Good riddance to the chef and to Michelle Obama's 'legacy'.
