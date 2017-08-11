Anomalist Books' publicity page for No Return states:
"On a lonesome road in Utah, a young soldier returning from leave speeds through the desert night. Suddenly the sky lights up as a blazing object streaks across the highway and crashes nearby. Stunned, the soldier stops and decides to investigate. Little does he know, but his life will never be the same again. This is the true story of a man named Gerry Irwin. Following a mysterious experience in Utah in 1959, inexplicable blackouts and bizarre behavior threatened to derail his promising Army career. Then one day he suddenly deserted his Army post in Texas and disappeared without a trace. No one knows what became of him-until now. What happened to Gerry Irwin? Was he abducted by aliens, in what would amount to the first known case of this phenomenon on American soil? Or was he a pawn in a covert intelligence operation? And how does his story really end? A new investigation launched in 2013 attempts to answer these and other questions, revealing along the way the ordeal of a man whose mind was ravaged by a confrontation with the unknown."To his credit, David Booher is refreshingly open-minded on the matter of what happened to Gerry Irwin on the night of February 20, 1959. He tackles all of the various theories which have been suggested: alien abduction, MK-Ultra-type mind-meddling, and a hoax on the part of Irwin himself. In other words, the book is free of any particular agenda - which is something you seldom see in a book that is focused on the domains of the paranormal, the conspiratorial, and the ufological.
Long-time ufologist Jacques Vallee agreed to write the foreword. Vallee says something in his foreword that is of critical importance: "I believe two major themes stand out from the insights we can derive from David Booher's work: First, the virtue of a patient, long-term perspective on cases that seemed forever lost in amnesia or hidden in secrecy; and second, the critical need for an intelligent alternative to the shoddy, pop psychology of hypnosis that has come to masquerade for 'research' in numerous reports of UFO abduction." [...] One of the most intriguing parts of the book is that which highlights the various official, military documents on Irwin that Booher was able to obtain.
