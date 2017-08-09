Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that threat posed by the terrorist organization ISIS has not yet disappeared as its terrorists are now spread throughout the world, including areas close to Russia and Indonesia."We are concerned about the situation in the Middle East and North Africa", Lavrov was heard saying at a press conference, held after bilateral talks with his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi in the Indonesian capital city of Jakarta on Wednesday."Once again we affirm that any conflicts or crises in the world must be resolved in accordance with the international law and the principles of the Charter of the United Nations, and naturally through political dialogue and negotiations, not through the force and foreign interference," Lavrov said.He pointed out that the trade rate between Russia and Indonesia is now close to 3 billion Dollars, while also noting that Russia intends to create satisfactory conditions for Indonesian exports, particularly as regards the fish and other types of food products, as well as establishing favorable trade conditions for companies in both countries.