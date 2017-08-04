© News Nation Bureau



had created a 43 cm round and 15 cm deep pit.The scientist has confirmed a rock like an object which had fallen in Mukundpura village was a meteorite. Meteorites are solid extra terrestrial material that survived passage through the Earth's atmosphere and landed on Earth.The meteorite weighed around 2.23 kg had fallen on June 6 in a field near Bhankrota had created a 43 cm round and 15 cm deep pit.After that, the Geological Survey of India (GSI) had taken the red-yellow meteorite in its custody to examining meticulously. According to the GSI, the meteorite was dark black in color and had sulphur like smell while the fusion crust of the meteorite was 1.5 to 2 mm in thickness.The profound chemical study of the meteorite showed that its crust and inner part had a mixture of several chemicals.It was found to be similar to carbonaceous chondrite stone.To study more about, the meteorite sample has been sent to meteorite and planetary science division of the National Center of Excellence in geosciences research (NCEGR).