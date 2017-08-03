A pig farmer was stunned when one of his sows gave birth to a piglet with two heads.The unnamed farmer found the bizarre-looking newborn at his farm near the city of Chengde in China's north-eastern Hebei province.The piglet is really a pair of conjoined twins. The pair share a torso and four legs but the two heads are fused together.They have one mouth, eye and nose each and a third eye sits between their two faces.It is not clear whether the piglets' brains are joined.Both piglets are able to drink formula milk from a bottle but they cannot stand up.A video shows both feeding hungrily from a bottle held by an unnamed woman, who may be their owner.Locals are said to be enthralled by the strange beast, and have been visiting out of curiosity.Although most pairs of conjoined animals only survive a few days, the farmer says this one has a chance of making it to adulthood and is seeking advice from vets on how to care for it.Animals with two or even three heads are formed from the same process that causes conjoined twin births in humans.The most commonly found examples are in snakes and turtles but farm animals and fish have also been found with the condition.