The combination of summer heat and humidity caused scattered severe thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and early evening.The storms contained vivid lightning, very heavy rainfall that resulted in localized street and highway flooding in a short period of time. On Dorchester's Ditson Street, people were forced to wade through high waters and abandon their vehicles when flash flooding made driving impossible.Several flash flood and severe storm warnings and alerts were issued by the National Weather Service as the storms moved through.Numerous reports of flash flooding were reported across the region. In Braintree,In Cohasset, there were reports of water pouring out of manhole covers along Route 3A.Dave Walsh came home to find out a lightning bolt took out his shed, his swing set and the resulting fire scorched the home."Thankful that our dog didn't get hurt, thankful that none of us were home," Walsh said.For those who try and brave the elements, a driver that had her car fill with water had some advice."Don't drive at all," Jasmine Clubb said. "I didn't think it could get this crazy. You hear about it down south and in Massachusetts you don't think it's going to happen, but it does."