Seven persons died after being struck by lightning in various parts of the state on Wednesday. The incidents took place in Balasore, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Keonjhar and Ganjam districts. With this, the number of people who have died in lightning strikes over the past four days has increased to 42. Eighteen persons were killed on Sunday and 17 on Monday.

Most of the deceased were working in their paddy fields when they were hit by lightning. The three persons who died in Balasore district were identified as Panchanan Muduli, 35, of Odashal village, Puja Singh, 25, of Kashimpur, and Padmabati Patra, 27, of Podashul.

Rabindra Khanduala, 54, of Talapada village died in Kendrapada district, while Keshaba Swain, 40, of Handia village died in Jagatsinghpur district. In Ganjam, a woman died in Badasankha village under Karapada panchayat, while a boy died in Jaripada village of Keonjhar district.