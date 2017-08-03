Earth Changes
Update: Lightning kills 7 more in Odisha, India; 42 dead in past four days
The Times of India
Thu, 03 Aug 2017 09:23 UTC
Most of the deceased were working in their paddy fields when they were hit by lightning. The three persons who died in Balasore district were identified as Panchanan Muduli, 35, of Odashal village, Puja Singh, 25, of Kashimpur, and Padmabati Patra, 27, of Podashul.
Rabindra Khanduala, 54, of Talapada village died in Kendrapada district, while Keshaba Swain, 40, of Handia village died in Jagatsinghpur district. In Ganjam, a woman died in Badasankha village under Karapada panchayat, while a boy died in Jaripada village of Keonjhar district.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Dead whale found on shore in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina
- Update: Lightning kills 7 more in Odisha, India; 42 dead in past four days
- 12% of Montana is in exceptional drought - a once-in-a-century event, says NOAA scientist
- Photographer captures stunning shelf cloud over Lošinj Island, Croatia
- Chinese leverage will be instrumental in killing the petro-dollar
- Flashback: Is George Soros working with the Deep State in a plot to topple Trump?
- US bans American travel to N. Korea after Sep 1 and orders passport holders to leave
- DHS waives environmental laws to expedite border wall construction
- Trump signs Russian sanctions law, but expect a Supreme Court challenge in future
- Save the universe from alien infection! NASA seeks Planetary Protection Officer
- Watchdog group wants investigation into Wasserman Schultz over arrested IT staffer Imran Awan
- A thirty year history of 'Russian aggression'
- Russian politicians criticize Moldova over deputy PM entry ban
- Duterte slams that "son of a b**ch*" Kim Jong-un as a 'chubby-faced fool playing with dangerous toys'
- Matt Drudge nails it: John McCain is face of 'corruption'
- Trump endorses merit based RAISE Act immigration reform
- Philippines: Catholic priest caught bringing a 13 y.o. girl to a motel for sex
- Another UN warning but nothing changes: Yemen war pushes country 'towards the edge of a cliff'
- Gold nano-rods: A major breakthrough in cryogenic freezing
- Euphoria: Dow Jones breaks 22,000 for first time ever
- Chinese leverage will be instrumental in killing the petro-dollar
- Flashback: Is George Soros working with the Deep State in a plot to topple Trump?
- US bans American travel to N. Korea after Sep 1 and orders passport holders to leave
- DHS waives environmental laws to expedite border wall construction
- Trump signs Russian sanctions law, but expect a Supreme Court challenge in future
- Watchdog group wants investigation into Wasserman Schultz over arrested IT staffer Imran Awan
- A thirty year history of 'Russian aggression'
- Russian politicians criticize Moldova over deputy PM entry ban
- Duterte slams that "son of a b**ch*" Kim Jong-un as a 'chubby-faced fool playing with dangerous toys'
- Matt Drudge nails it: John McCain is face of 'corruption'
- Trump endorses merit based RAISE Act immigration reform
- Euphoria: Dow Jones breaks 22,000 for first time ever
- Was it 'insane' of Trump to hire Scaramucci or is he 'Machiavellian genius'? Analysts weigh in
- Kiev fuming over simplified Russian citizenship for Ukrainians working in Russia calling it 'discriminatory'
- Killary's 'Russia-hacking' ruse to save her campaign
- 'Should be alarmed' over N. Korea: Ex-Canadian defense chief 'regrets' not joining US missile program
- Russian envoy to UN: Moscow 'won't bend or break' over US sanctions
- Qatar to purchase 7 Italian navy ships in $6bn defense deal despite Gulf crisis
- Trump wants US access to Britain's food market, and Scotland to forget independence so as not to lose golf tournament
- Indiegogo bans journalists working in Donbass after BBC smear article
- Philippines: Catholic priest caught bringing a 13 y.o. girl to a motel for sex
- Another UN warning but nothing changes: Yemen war pushes country 'towards the edge of a cliff'
- Israeli lobby at work: Jodi Rudoren says Palestinians experience 'apartheid' - but not in NYT
- Machete-wielding man leads UK police on harrowing chase
- Police State America: Man given a $250 fine for improperly cleaning a river
- Welcoming 'diversity' when it conforms to liberal ideology: Conservative Florida university students told they aren't welcome
- Jordan Peterson temporarily banned by Google and YouTube, no justification given
- Overdose deaths surge in Britain: Majority from dangerous mix of opioid fentanyl and heroin
- Miner to auction rare collection of diamonds including Russia's purest and most expensive diamond
- Puerto Rico: Medical marijuana to offset its fiscal crisis
- Jewish summer camp criticized for hosting kids with Palestinian flag
- Poll: Trump approval rating at new low of 39%
- Four teenage girls raped at Swedish concert, many others sexually abused
- US-supported Syrian militants who were promised money to fight surrender to pro-government forces
- Upon release from prison, drug-using Chicago inmates given supply of medication to prevent opioid overdose and death
- A third of Britons want Tony Blair tried over illegal invasion of Iraq
- Ukrainian hero pilot turns out 'too pro-Russian' for Kiev nationalists
- US Air Force buying leftover Russian 747 jets for President's new ride
- US pilot who shot down Syrian fighter jet breaks silence over incident
- Judge rules former US diplomat owes enslaved, sexually abused housekeeper $3mn
- JFK docs revelation: Dallas mayor during assassination was CIA asset
- 1,000-year-old Pictish fort unearthed in Scotland
- French archaeologists unearth 'Little Pompeii' dating back to 1st century
- Boy literally stumbles upon rare 1.2 million-year-old fossilized skull
- Tapes reveal that Princess Diana feared bodyguard she was 'deeply in love with' was "bumped off," Prince Charles insisted on having a mistress
- Ancient DNA sets the record straight on the Canaanites
- Airbrushed from MSM history: Five forgotten US-led 'regime changes'
- Sniveling Piers Morgan defames Princess Diana
- Columbia University and the assassination of Patrice Lumumba revisited
- Israelis confess to Deir Yassin massacre: "I stood them against the wall and blasted them"
- Research shows ancient humans had sex with non humans - 'ghost species'
- Experts flummoxed by Chinese bone carvings offer $15,000 to crack ancient code
- Newly released tranche of JFK assassination records includes testimony from KGB defector
- Remembering Princess Diana: William and Harry share their memories and regrets
- Hitler's Deputy Rudolf Hess: Documents thicken the mystery surrounding his death
- New Tomb may have been discovered; Hawass speculates wildly
- Humans may have arrived in Australia 15K years earlier than previously thought
- Truth vs Hollywood: Author claims Hitler let British troops escape Dunkirk 'to sue for peace treaty'
- Media mogul Robert Maxwell asked Thatcher govt for $20bn to save Soviet Union
- Declassified 70 years later: Files reveal Winston Churchill thwarted King Edward VIII's Nazi plot to retake British throne
- Gold nano-rods: A major breakthrough in cryogenic freezing
- Russia's largest banks embracing blockchain technology to improve speed, safety of transactions
- New study connects breakdown of hypothalamus with accelerated aging
- Satellite captures incredible images of world's largest floating solar farm in China
- Facebook shuts down experiment after AI bots talk to each other in code
- Greenhouse gas-eating bacteria discovered deep in subglacial Antarctic lake
- 'Loner' bees and autistic humans share genetic profile, says study
- Researchers develop technique to restore telomere length, reversing problems associated with aging
- Facebook shuts down AI robots after they start talking to each other in new language
- Planetary defense system: Asteroid flyby will test NASA's ability to locate space threats
- Stunning timelapse of Earth filmed from space by ISS astronaut (VIDEO)
- Cryptocurrency hype and the future of blockchain technologies
- New food-making technology? Finnish scientists have worked out how to make food from electricity
- Study shows quantum tunneling takes time
- Hackers use cheap robot to crack open leading-brand combination safe
- New study: Greater risk of stereotyping is linked to higher cognitive abilities
- How scientists are now using virtual reality technology to manipulate the mind
- Ahoy Mates! Scientific expedition to unlock secrets of 'lost continent' Zealandia
- Iran successfully tests Phoenix space rocket meant to deliver small satellites into orbit - Update: US complains
- First human embryos modified in U.S.
- Dead whale found on shore in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina
- Update: Lightning kills 7 more in Odisha, India; 42 dead in past four days
- 12% of Montana is in exceptional drought - a once-in-a-century event, says NOAA scientist
- Photographer captures stunning shelf cloud over Lošinj Island, Croatia
- Hail stones lash desert as freak weather hits south-east UAE
- Mount Sinabung volcano in Indonesia erupts, spewing ashes and hot smoke more than 4km high
- Worker being struck by lightning filmed at Florida International Airport
- Lightning bolt kills 2 children in Kenya
- University of Idaho professor killed by lightning strike in Swiss Alps
- Man attacked by black bear at Priest Lake, Idaho
- Girl dies following attack by pit bull terrier in Durban, South Africa
- 1-year-old child killed by dog in Hartwell, Georgia
- Woman mauled to death by bull mastiff in Perth, Western Australia
- 'Unprecedented:' Another right whale carcass found on Newfoundland shore; total now 10
- Severe thunderstorms and large hail hit France
- Animated map shows every earthquake for 15 years
- Winter type storms and temperatures happening across the world in Summer
- 'Powerful' kangaroo attacks 2 golfers at Gold Coast, Australia
- Elephants and tigers are killing one person per day across India
- Tsunami that hit Greenland last month was triggered by a landslide say researchers
- Meteor fireball explodes over Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico
- Meteor lights up night sky over Canadian province of British Columbia
- Dashcam captures meteor fireball flying over Ekaterinburg, Russia
- And another: 'Amazing' meteor fireball recorded over Cordoba, Spain
- Stunning meteor fireball seen over Madrid, Spain
- Meteor fireball flies over Andalusia, Spain
- Slow meteor fireball recorded over Mediterranean Sea
- Astronomers detect space rock 3 days after it passes close to Earth
- New Comet: C/2017 O1
- Meteor fireball observed over São Paulo, Brazil
- 'Long slow' meteor fireball seen over Hawley, Texas
- Meteor rattles windows and scares residents in Campinas, Brazil
- Loud boom over North Carolina caused by meteor fireball
- Meteor fireball explodes over South Australia (VIDEOS)
- Glowing meteor fireball flies over the Mediterranean Sea
- Possible fast moving meteor fireball sighted over South Australia
- Meteor reported over Hunter Valley, New South Wales
- Meteor streaks over Columbia County, Georgia
- 'Spectacular' fireball spotted in Whanganui, New Zealand
- Meteor fireball caught on CCTV over Singapore
- A just cause: Metabolic therapy for cancer
- Nearly sixty percent decline in Western mens' sperm counts
- Zika returns: First sexually transmitted infection of 2017 confirmed in Florida
- Pesticide biotech continues to threaten environmental and human health
- Drugged nation: Over one third of Americans were prescribed opiate pain medications in 2015
- US soda consumption at a 31-year low
- Monsanto Papers: Leaked docs reveal scientific mischief and regulatory collusion
- The Concentration of Power in the Food Industry: What We Eat is Dependent Upon Who's in Control
- The Poison Papers: Secret concerns of industry & regulators on the hazards of pesticides and other chemicals
- Interview with Dr. Jacob Puliyel: WHO's revised norms are allowing the use of unsafe vaccines
- UK: Massive row ensues over importation of chlorine-washed chickens from the US
- Why do humans yawn?
- Healthcare for dogs is becoming more breed-specific
- The fallacy of 'safe levels' of mercury and lead
- Is fasting the Fountain of Youth?
- The epidemic of diseased ovaries - Polycystic ovarian syndrome
- The reasons why almost no children in France are medicated for ADHD: Ways in which they define and treat it
- 'Dirt is good': Why kids need exposure to germs
- Holistic medicine: A life without fear
- Sleeping less than 7hrs a night may contribute to a larger waistline and risk of heart disease, study finds
- 'You spot it, you got it': I am the reason my husband infuriates me
- Why adversity is often the instrument of growth
- Researchers crack the "smile code", identifying 3 distinct varieties of smile: Affiliation, dominance and reward
- A child's truth in a country of lies
- Need to relieve stress or regulate emotions? Try talking to yourself in the third-person
- Study suggests psychopaths learn to lie better, faster than non-psychopaths
- Sixteen difficult to learn life skills that will pay off forever
- If you don't rest you get stressed
- Cognitive cross-training and exercise enhance learning
- Gabor Maté: The addict in all of us
- Provable science: Money really can buy happiness
- Jordan Peterson: 'Postmodernism is destructive, and its origins are Marxist' (VIDEO)
- What exactly divides Catholics and Orthodox? (Hint: not much)
- The healing power of trauma sensitive yoga
- 8 science supported reasons why writing is an excellent health-hack
- Talking to your dog is good for your health
- Self-transcendence: The art of achieving seemingly impossible goals by focusing on a purpose greater than yourself
- How laughter brings us together
- "We're giving our kids bad advice about how to succeed in life" -- A leading happiness researcher
- Cognitive bias and the links between intelligence and prejudice
- Global animal mutilations still defies explanation
- 'Fidget spinner' crop circle appears in West Sussex
- Residents shaken after reporting chupacabra sightings in mountains of Riverside County, California
- NASA live feed allegedly captures footage of 'mother ship' near International Space Station (VIDEOS)
- Paranormal journalist claims to have "scientific evidence" that aliens lived alongside humans on Earth
- Mummified bodies in Peruvian desert stirs debate
- Sleep paralysis and waking up in the middle of the night being unable to move
- 'The Lowe Files': Actor says he feared death during bigfoot-like encounter
- NASA poised to announce discovery of aliens, says Anonymous
- Possible UFO seen over New York suburb
- David Paulides releases 'Missing 411' documentary
- Mysterious disappearances of UFO researchers
- Giant crop circles appear overnight in French field
- 'Missing 411' documentary explores disappearance of Idaho toddler, other children
- Bristol, UK couple film mysterious lights flashing above their home
- Robert Bigelow says he is 'absolutely convinced' aliens are currently living on Earth
- Nottingham, UK residents woken by strange 'whooshing' noise
- Seen a Bigfoot? Call Bigfoot 911 and this North Carolina group may investigate
- Strange 'drum-like' booms heard in the sky over southwest Louisiana
- Mothman? Chupacabras? Or something else entirely?
- Save the universe from alien infection! NASA seeks Planetary Protection Officer
- Leaked photos link Corbyn to known international terrorist
- Put a lid on it! Curious cockatoo shuts cheeky cat inside basket after she takes a swipe at her
- Fifty Shades of Cray? Twitterverse suggests more appropriate titles for Hillary's new memoir
- This is for Boaty: Swedish railway company accepts public vote to name new train 'Trainy McTrainface'
- 'Robot drowned': Twitter baffled by robot 'suicide' (PHOTOS)
- Golden retriever rescues drowning fawn off Long Island beach
- New NATO flag to better capture its diverse values?
- Owners shocked when family dog gives birth to mint green puppy
- Captured ISIS' fleet of high-tech Ukrainian tanks now on display in Mosul
- Melania Trump outs herself as a Russian secret agent
- 'OMG' - Child portion fish & chips coming your way due to climate change!
- Climate change obsession syndrome - Earth could face attack of flying pigs!
- Aliens influencing global politics? Massive crop circle of Putin appears in Italian field (VIDEO)
- Only MP's and Royal family need pay rise, says Chancellor
- Tim Allen's take on Political Correctness
- TSA workers find gaint lobster in packed luggage -- Twitter users are not amused
- 'Out of town passenger' spotted in speeding car
- Always read the label! New Zealand parents mistakenly feed their kids Scooby Snacks
- I was offended! Comedian Steve Hughes on the absurdity of political correctness
Quote of the Day
Turning and turning in the widening gyre
The falcon cannot hear the falconer;
Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold;
Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world,
The blood-dimmed tide is loosed, and everywhere
The ceremony of innocence is drowned;
The best lack all conviction, while the worst
Are full of passionate intensity.
~ from 'The Second Coming', 1919
Recent Comments
Qatar is already accepting the Yuan for oil. This article is interesting, but failed to mention this. The Russians and Chinese have been acquiring...
thats rich of Duerte, especially when he's in bed with the US. I think Kim's doing the right thing- after seeing what happened when other...
"risk people could suffer insanity" its already a reality
Both Awan's lawyer and Wasserman Schultz have previously questioned whether Awan was being targeted because he is Muslim 100% ... We might end up...
:O NO!! Not Mom-santos. They would never "knowingly" endanger the population.
Update: Lightning kills 7 more in Odisha, India; 42 dead in past four daysSeven persons died after being struck by lightning in various parts of the state on Wednesday. The incidents took place in Balasore, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Keonjhar and Ganjam districts. With...