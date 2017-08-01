Endangered elephants and tigers are killing one person a day in India as humans move further into their habitat, according to new government figures.But man is in turn killing a leopard a day as the man-animal tussle for space reaches new heights.India has lost vast swathes of forests to urbanisation in recent decades, forcing animals into human-occupied zones.Siddhanta Das, the ministry's director general of forests, said human encroachment into animal territory was causing the deaths.'We are running awareness campaigns to minimise the casualties,' Mr Das told AFP.West Bengal state accounted for more than a quarter of deaths.The eastern state has nearly 800 elephants and is also home to famed Bengal tigers.Most attacks on humans by elephants take place in so-called elephant corridors which they have used for centuries but are now being overrun by humans.According to National Crime Records Bureau statistics,But those statistics did not specify the nature of the incidents.India has nearly 30,000 elephants and is home to half the world's tiger population with some 2,226 of the big cats roaming its reserves, according to the last official count in 2014 - both are endangered species.'Rampant killing of wildlife is ongoing in India,' Tito Joseph of the Wildlife Protection Society of India told AFP.'Hundreds of leopards, tigers and elephants are killed for their body parts.'Fatality figures for the estimated 12,000 to 14,000 leopards living in the wild are becoming alarming, according to a 2015 census.