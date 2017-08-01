© AFP 2017/ BULENT KILIC

, local media reported on Tuesday.According to the Hurriyet Daily News outlet, one more soldier was released following the investigation carried out by the Chief Public Prosecutor's Office of the district of Altınozu in the Hatay Province, where the incident occurred.The incident took place on Friday and was recorded, with the video later shared on the social media, seemingly showing four Turkish soldiers kicking Syrian refugees. The Turkish Armed Forces reportedly said on Sunday that the soldiers seen in a video beating and verbally abusing refugees were detained and all necessary procedures against them had been launched. The Turkish military also reportedly said that the Syrians were deported back after medical checks.Syria's ongoing violent conflict has led to thousands of its citizens fleeing to Turkey, with many of them then attempting to reach Europe.