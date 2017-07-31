© Ina Fassbender / Reuters
At least two people, a Syrian teenager among them, were injured in a brawl involving about 70 troublemakers in Dresden, Germany, according to reports, citing police.

Most of those involved in the incident "apparently come from the North African/Arab region," police said, as quoted by DPA.

Local residents reportedly called police after 8pm, shooting videos on their phones of the violent scenes at the Alaunplatz.

A knife and a broken beer bottle were among the weapons used, police said.

The two injured, a 15-year-old Syrian and a 20-year-old Iraqi, were treated for cuts at the hospital.

Most of the rioters escaped before the police arrived. According to law enforcement, it is so far unclear what was behind the mass brawl and who caused it.

On Sunday morning, one person was killed and four wounded, including a police officer, after a gunman opened fire at a nightclub in Konstanz, southwestern Germany.

The 34-year-old gunman, an Iraqi citizen, was fatally wounded in an exchange of fire with the police, later dying in the hospital.

One person was killed and several others injured in a bloody knife attack at a supermarket in Hamburg on Friday. The 26-year-old suspect, whose asylum claim had been rejected, was arrested, with Hamburg Interior Minister Andy Grote later saying that the man was actually known to authorities as an Islamist.

The suspect, born in the United Arab Emirates, was known to have been radicalized, but had not been considered dangerous for some reason.

He was "mentally unstable," the minister said.