A federal judge ruled Friday that a jury should decide whether two psychologists who helped design the CIA's harsh interrogation methods used in the war on terror should be held accountable for the suffering that at least one detainee suffered under the program.U.S. District Judge Justin Quackenbush refused to immediately rule in favor of the American Civil Liberties Union, which brought theThe men were subjected to physical assaults and sleep deprivation, forced to stand for days in diapers with their arms chained overhead, doused with icy water and stuffed into boxes.The case will move forward for the representatives of the estate ofQuackenbush, however, said he has reservations regarding the evidence as it applies to the two living detainees: Suleiman Abdullah Salim and Mohamed Ahmed Ben Soud.The judge said he would review the case and issue a written ruling regarding his position on the other two men.Quackenbush closed the hearing by urging the lawyers to try to settle the case and avoid a costly trial. He noted that the contract psychologists James Mitchell and John Jessen had with the governmentTheir lawyers argued that the psychologists should not be punished for the CIA's actions.When the CIA sought help with interrogating the agency's first prisoner, Abu Zubaydah, a high-value detainee, Mitchell provided methods, lawyer Brian Paszamant told the judge. Simply providing a memo does not make them guilty of aiding and abetting torture, he argued.Didn't Mitchell in his book "describe himself as the architect of the enhanced interrogation program?" Quackenbush asked."What does it mean to be an architect?" Paszamant responded. The psychologist prepared a 2002 memo for the CIA, but had no control over what happened next, he said.The CIA set up the prisons, chose the detainees, decided who conducted the interrogations and who was present, Paszamant said. The psychologists designed the program for a high value detainee and didn't know the government would use it on middle value and other detainees, he said. "Everything was the absolute direct control of the U.S. government through the CIA," another of the psychologists' lawyers, Jim Smith, said.There were five or six people present during the Zubaydah interrogations, Smith said, but only Mitchell and Jessen are being sued.ACLU lawyer Dror Ladin said the psychologists were much more involved than simply writing a memo and then stepping away.Mitchell's vision of a successful program involved corrosive methods designed to instill fear and despair, Landin said.he said. "They cut off his clothing, slammed him into walls," Ladin said. "They admitted that they kept it up for weeks. As soon as they were done with Zubaydah,Ladin said. Even if they never saw or interrogated Salim or Ben Soud or any of the other detainees, they are liable under the law, Ladin said.The two psychologists were paid $81 million for their help, Ladin said.he said.