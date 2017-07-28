© FILE PHOTO KCNA / Reuters

North Korea is believed to have conducted a new missile launch, officials from three countries - Japan, South Korea and the US - confirmed on Friday.A "flying body considered to be a missile" has been launched, Japanese officials said, adding that they are currently collecting information for further analysis.There is a possibility the missile could have landed in the exclusive economic zone (EEZ) of Japan, in the Sea of Japan, NHK reported citing the country's Defense Ministry.The possible launch is believed to have been conducted "before midnight" on July 28 local time, the Japanese authorities told NHK, adding that a warning to ships and other vessels in the area has been issuedJapanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is convening an emergency meeting.South Korea confirmed that an "unidentified missile" had been fired from the North, the Yonhap news agency reported.According to the South Korean data, what appears to be a ballistic missile was launched late on Friday from the northern Jangang province.It flew for about 45 minutes, Japanese officials say, with their South Korean counterparts adding that the reported weapon landed in the sea off North Korea's east coast.The US also confirmed what it "assesses" to be "a ballistic missile launch" from North Korea, the Pentagon said. Pentagon spokesman Captain Jeff Davis said the launch occurred at about 10:45am (local time).