Video of a shark, tied to a boat, and dragged-to-death, is angering tens of thousands of people on social media and has caught the attention of state investigators."They said 'Oh, this is pretty cool, look what we did to the shark' and I go 'Are you kidding me man?' and that's when I instantly reposted it and that's when all the feedback started coming out. All the people started going crazy and it went viral.""Look, it's already almost dead," he's heard saying while pointing at the shark.He says he notified the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, and FWC confirms officers are working the case."To drag a shark by the tail on a rope, it's not sporting. It's not. It should be against the law," said Mark the Shark.Right now FWC says it's investigating.FWC officers tell CBS4 News they're taking this very seriously and looking into whether any laws were broken.Anyone with information is urged to contact the FWC's Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922 or [email protected] . Individuals can remain anonymous.