Puppet Masters
Axios news agency thinks Iran is the 'centerpiece' of China's One Belt One Road Initiative
Sputnik
Thu, 27 Jul 2017 13:07 UTC
Ground transportation infrastructure flanking Iran's east and west border as a result of Chinese investment, in addition to access points at the Persian Gulf, the Gulf of Oman and the Caspian Sea, combine to make Iran "the centerpiece," of the massive project, Axios reported Wednesday.
"In the same way that Britain ruled its 19th century empire through a far-flung navy, and the US has done so through its trade deals and its own big naval ships, Beijing is preparing for the day years from now when it may be the premier global power," the Virginia-based news agency said.
The Center for Strategic and International Studies' Jon Alterman said OBOR was envisioned as a mechanism "to secure China from a [potential] American-led blockade" against the fast-growing economy. Furthermore, Alterman suggested that Beijing views a strategic partnership with Iran as a "great hedge against American hegemony."
To Tehran's west, railroads will link Turkey and Iran. From there, Turkey will serve as the "spoke" for traded goods to funnel into Europe. On the other side of the compass dial, ground transportation routes will connect Tehran with Central Asian countries, Afghanistan and western China.
Comment: There are close to 70 countries involved in China's One Belt, One Road project. Despite the name, there are six economic corridors spanning Asia, Europe, and Africa. Iran is in a important position for the regions mentioned above, but it is by no means the "centerpiece" of the massive project. No single country is, which makes this project truly unique in nature. Axios is a spin-off created by Politico's founders, and it appears they may be trying to taint the perception of the initiative using the current anti-Iranian sentiment. The world at large is moving in a new direction, and the small-minded propaganda of the US simply can't stand it.
Mystery creates wonder, and wonder is the basis for man's desire to understand. Who knows what mysteries will be solved in our lifetime, and what new riddles will become the challenge of the new generations.
Recent Comments
There's probably some Zyklon B around that would have worked. Or just jam a big bottle of sleeping pills down his throat.
When your back boobs are as big as your front boobs, you have a problem.
I remember a conversation with a friend 18 years ago, who pointed at my newborn son and calmly said "His generation will be the last fertile males...
Richard Black is a senator in the Legislature of Virginia. Please correct your lead.
The so called Fire Ball is of Dutch design. Background info: [Link] [Link] "On the Afterburner in Ohio we did the maintenance until a few years...
Axios news agency thinks Iran is the 'centerpiece' of China's One Belt One Road InitiativeTehran will be a key player in Beijing's multibillion-dollar One Belt, One Road initiative to resurrect the ancient Silk Road with massive international land and sea trade and transit investments....