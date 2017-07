Heavy rainfall likely in 4 divisions

Five people including three children of a family were killed and another one went missing in a landslide in Sitakunda upazila of Chittagong early today.The deceased were identified as Fatema, 30, her son Yusuf, 12, and sister-in-law Rabeya Khatun, 28, her daughters Samiya, 7 and Namiya, 5, said Rezaur Rahman, additional superintendent of police (Sitakunda circle).the police official told our Chittagong staff correspondent.Further details about the missing one could not be known immediately.Earlier on June 13, devastating landslides in Chittagong, Rangamati and Bandarban took away more than 150 lives.Meanwhile, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at places over Dhaka, Barisal, Khulna and Chittagong divisions during next 24 hours commencing at 8:00am today due to active monsoon.Due to heavy to very heavy rainfall, landslide may occur at places over the hilly regions of Chittagong, said a Met office bulletin issued this morning.