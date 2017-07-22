This STAR file photo shows a man leaves his home in a valley with a sack full of belongings in Rupnagar of Rangamati after incessant rain posed the risk of more landslides in the hilly district.
Five people including three children of a family were killed and another one went missing in a landslide in Sitakunda upazila of Chittagong early today.

The deceased were identified as Fatema, 30, her son Yusuf, 12, and sister-in-law Rabeya Khatun, 28, her daughters Samiya, 7 and Namiya, 5, said Rezaur Rahman, additional superintendent of police (Sitakunda circle).

The victims were asleep when the landslide took place at Jangle Salimpur village around 4:00 am due to incessant rain, the police official told our Chittagong staff correspondent.

Further details about the missing one could not be known immediately.

Earlier on June 13, devastating landslides in Chittagong, Rangamati and Bandarban took away more than 150 lives.

Heavy rainfall likely in 4 divisions

Meanwhile, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at places over Dhaka, Barisal, Khulna and Chittagong divisions during next 24 hours commencing at 8:00am today due to active monsoon.

Due to heavy to very heavy rainfall, landslide may occur at places over the hilly regions of Chittagong, said a Met office bulletin issued this morning.