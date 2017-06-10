© Jenifer Strachen



Last Sunday morning a number of Vineyarders spotted an extraordinary atmospheric event in the sky, a peculiar high altitude rainbow. This was not the usual rainbow we are all familiar with following a summer shower, where rain clouds are nearby. This was different.What our friends saw on Sunday was what meteorologists call a circumhorizontal arc, not a very attractive name for a pretty event, created by sunlight passing through high altitude ice crystals.Our changing atmosphere is a giant part in the creation of Sunday's show. The air around us was dry and stable, while high aloft there was change, an approaching cold front. High in the sky, there was bitter cold air interacting with moisture creating ice crystals. One more ingredient in this phenomena involves the relative angle between us, the crystals and the sun.