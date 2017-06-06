© Al Jazeera
United Arab Emirates' ambassador to Washington, Yousef al-Otaiba
As tensions between Qatar and the Saudi-led block grow, the sides use more and more diplomatic and media tools each against others.

The Qatari state-run media outlet Al Jazeera released a lare article based on leaked emails revealing the hidden Emirati diplomacy in the Middle East.


The latest email leaks from the Hotmail account of the United Arab Emirates' ambassador to Washington, Yousef al-Otaiba, could threaten Emirati diplomacy and strain regional relations, analysts say.

"If the leaked emails are proved to be genuine, they could become a source of stress for the UAE," Khalil Jahshan, executive director of the Arab Center Washington DC, told Al Jazeera.

On Saturday, hackers released what they claimed was the first in a series of emails taken from the inbox of Otaiba. The leaks have revealed a strong relationship between the UAE and think-tanks closely allied to Israel, along with Emirati efforts to tarnish the images of Qatar and Kuwait; Emirati involvement in the failed coup attempt in Turkey; and the UAE's fight against Islamist movements, particularly Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood.

Speaking to Al Jazeera, legal expert Mahmoud Refaat said the leaked emails serve as living proof of what he described as "the Emirates' heinous crimes" in the region.

"The UAE has destroyed entire populations, including the Libyan and the Yemeni people, under the banner of fighting the Muslim Brotherhood," Refaat said.

Some of the leaked emails include a detailed agenda for a meeting scheduled later this month between officials from the UAE government and representatives of the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies, a pro-Israel think-tank. The agenda includes a joint assessment of the changes that have taken place in Saudi Arabia, which proposes a plan to support Saudi stability and its new policy directions.

The agenda also includes a review of internal Saudi policies, domestic challenges faced by the Saudi leadership, foreign policy and the kingdom's role in stripping legitimacy from worldwide 'jihad'," Al Jazeera's article reads.
According to the article, the emails also revealed communications between the UAE and the US aimed at preventing a meeting by the Islamic resistance movement, Hamas, in the Qatari capital, Doha.