Marapi volcano in West Sumatra
Marapi volcano in West Sumatra, Indonesia erupted on June 4, spewing clouds of volcanic ash over the region of Tanah Datar in Sumatran province.

According to the Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation Centre (PVMBG), Marapi volcano erupted twice at 10:01 am and 10:22 am (local time).

The first eruption generated a 300-metre high plume of smoke from the peak, while the second one spewed ash much higher at around 700 metres from the mountain top.

The PVMBG set up an exclusion zone with the three-kilometer radius from the mountain summit, and called local residents to abide by instructions as well as notices of the centre.

The centre said it will deliver an early warning about whether the volcano continues to pose danger or not.

Meanwhile, head of Tanah Datar district Irdiansyah Tarmizi said that the volcanic ash of Marapi volcano has blanketed four sub-districts namely Batipuh, Pariangan, Sungai Tarab and Salimpaung.

However, the daily activities of local people are not affected much by the eruption, he said

Source: Vietnam News Agency