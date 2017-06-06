Marapi volcano in West Sumatra, Indonesia erupted on June 4, spewing clouds of volcanic ash over the region of Tanah Datar in Sumatran province.The PVMBG set up an exclusion zone with the three-kilometer radius from the mountain summit, and called local residents to abide by instructions as well as notices of the centre.The centre said it will deliver an early warning about whether the volcano continues to pose danger or not.Meanwhile, head of Tanah Datar district Irdiansyah Tarmizi said that the volcanic ash of Marapi volcano has blanketed four sub-districts namely Batipuh, Pariangan, Sungai Tarab and Salimpaung.However, the daily activities of local people are not affected much by the eruption, he saidSource: Vietnam News Agency