A fireball brighter than the moon lit up the skies over Dawlish on Thursday night - and a video shows the spectacular ball of light plummeting down to earth.

An amazing video, shot by Dawlish Beach Cam, shows the fireball, otherwise known as a meteor, at 11.38pm. It is reported that over 50 members of the public reported seeing phenomenal light ball to the UK Meteor Network.

The operators of the Dawlish Beach Cam reported the sighting to the UK Meteor Network.

A spokesman from Dawlish Beach Cam said: "This particular type is known as a Bolide fireball which means that it is brighter than the moon.

"The team are still collating information on this particular event but they do have some other footage and the trajectory they believe the fireball took.

"Our footage does disagree with the information though as it would have appeared from left to right from their suggestion. Normally they try to triangulate the positions from a minimum of three stations and so our footage has been of great use.

"If you are interested in reporting incidents or even hosting a camera to track these events, the team would love to hear from you. Of course, if you are watching on Dawlish Beach and spot anything then please do report it to us so we can share the footage."

In a write up of the report received on the UK Meteor Network's website, they wrote: "We started receiving fireball reports just minutes after midnight. It appears to be very bright meteor/fireball, lasting few seconds and been spotted from Nottingham to Guernsey but as far as French Lorient and Rennes."