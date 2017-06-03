© Mohammad Ismail / Reuters



Up to 18 people have been killed in three explosions centered around a funeral in downtown Kabul Saturday, Afghanistan's TOLO news network reports. Multiple injuries have also been reported, according to local officials cited by TOLO.Security forces have set up a cordon around the Khair Khana area of Kabul where the explosions took place.The funeral waswhich took place in Kabul Friday.Up to five people were killed at during the protests according to Afghanistan's deputy interior minister, as cited by Reuters. Protesters planned a second day of demonstration on Saturday.Abdullah Abdullah, the chief executive of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, was in attendance at the funeral at the time of the explosions.