© AMS/google maps (screen capture)
The American Meteor Society (AMS) received 68 reports about a meteor fireball seen over England, Bretagne, Saint Andrew, Torteval, Saint Peter Port, Vale, Saint-Sauveur, Wales, Hauts-de-France and St Martin on Thursday, June 1st 2017 around 22:39 UT.

It was captured by UK Meteor Network's Wilcot station (see video below).