Amber Rudd has suggested arms sales to Saudi Arabia are good for British industry.The Tory Home Secretary said during the live BBC Debate in Cambridge on Wednesday that Saudi Arabia "has the right" to purchase weapons.Amid questions about the arms deal from both Green Party leader Caroline Lucas and Ukip leader Paul Nuttall, Rudd said: "I will make no apology for being a government that wants to defend this country."Saudi has the right," she added.Many viewers vented their outrage at Rudd's apparent defence on social media.Last year, a parliamentary committee said it was likely that British weapons had been used to violate international law by the Saudi Arabia-led coalition engaged in conflict with rebels in Yemen.In response to questions on the matter, Prime Minister Theresa May said in September that she had called on the autocracy to investigate the allegations.However, MPs later said they had not actively seen evidence of war crimes.The UK Government signed off £3.3bn worth of arms exports in the first year of the country's bombardment of Yemen, which began in 2015.