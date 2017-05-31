The Aboriginal cultural beliefs including all Polynesian and specifically the Maori, state that when the red southern auroras reach their lands death follows blood and fire. This last week not only were the auroras red, but intensely charged blue. The solar storm that engulfed the planet lit up both poles with a KP Index of 7 near the current top of 9. Looking at the 6 Maori wooden deity, the 16 comets of the Mawangdui silk and paintings of arrows in the skies of the 1300's , they all have one thing on common. Omens in the heavens when red auroras and comets appear in our skies. This video is a comparison of all three, draw your own conclusion if you see the similarity that I see.