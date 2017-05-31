Russian President Vladimir Putin, in an interview with French publication Le Figaro, has revealed that a US president is more often than not just a figurehead of government.Putin explained that the 'bureaucracy' in the US, which is more commonly known as the Deep State, is very powerful and as such does not allow any real change in direction." As such, an individual, who may have his own genuine ideas, is elected into the White House only to satisfy the illusion of a democratic process taking place. In reality, "men in dark suits", who remain anonymous to the voting public, continue to pursue the well-established interests of the US elite with each incoming administration.