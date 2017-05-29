© Yana Burmistrova / Sputnik

Several people were killed and dozens required medical treatment as the Russian capital was hit by a heavy storm midday on Monday, the Moscow mayor has confirmed. The storm uprooted trees and tore the roofs off buildings."There are casualties as a result of the storm, more than 40 people applied for medical attention. My condolences to the relatives and loved ones of those who died," Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin tweeted.Sources in the emergencies services earlier told TASS that one person had been killed by a falling tree in southwest Moscow.In another incident, a bus stop was torn from the pavement by the strong wind and was blown toward pedestrians, fatally injuring one person.A tree which collapsed on the tracks disrupted the operations of the Moscow Metro on the Filevskaya Line in northwest Moscow, although operations were swiftly restored.DETAILS TO FOLLOW