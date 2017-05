© IMO (screen capture)



The UK Meteor Network (UKMON) has received over 20 reports and many messages on social media of a meteor fireball on 27th May 2017 over England and Wales just after 10PM BST. It was captured by Exeter and Wilcot stations (see images below).Some took to social media to share their observations.All public reports are now logged as 1768-2017 Fireball event at International Meteor Organization