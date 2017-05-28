© IMO (screen capture)
Heat map of 1768-2017 Fireball event
The UK Meteor Network (UKMON) has received over 20 reports and many messages on social media of a meteor fireball on 27th May 2017 over England and Wales just after 10PM BST. It was captured by Exeter and Wilcot stations (see images below).

© UKMON
© UKMON
Some took to social media to share their observations.



All public reports are now logged as 1768-2017 Fireball event at International Meteor Organization